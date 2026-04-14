US-bombed high bridge considered for national registration

TEHRAN – The B1 Bridge in Karaj, a major engineering project located about 45 kilometers west of Tehran, is being considered for a possible registration as a national “event site” following its partial destruction in a US airstrike during the recent conflict involving the United States and Israel, which began on Feb. 28.

The bridge, one of the tallest and most complex infrastructure projects in the region, sustained significant damage when it was struck in early April, causing casualties and structural collapse.

Authorities say the proposed designation aims to recognize the site’s contemporary historical significance, linking it to recent wartime events while underscoring its role as a symbol of modern engineering in Iran.

Shahbaz Mahmoudi, the deputy director of cultural heritage for the province, announced that the preparation of the official dossier for registering the bridge as a national event site has been initiated, Mehr reported on Monday.

The B1 Bridge, which sustained extensive damage during airstrikes on April 2, 2026, was considered an architectural and engineering masterpiece of its time, reflecting both technical innovation and contemporary design.

Mahmoudi underlined the importance of preserving the site: “The B1 Bridge is a symbol of the integration of engineering knowledge and architectural creativity in modern times. It has been a crucial focal point in specialized studies on infrastructure and urbanism, particularly in West Asia. The destruction of this bridge marks a significant loss in our technical and urban identity.”

The bridge, part of the Northern Karaj Freeway project, was a cable-stayed structure spanning the Karaj River, strategically located near the beginning of the Karaj-Chalous Road. Its destruction comes at a high human cost, with the attack resulting in eight fatalities and 95 injuries, further underscoring the severity of the event. The bridge’s collapse has triggered an outpouring of public grief and concern, with many seeing it as a loss not only of life but of a key piece of the region's modern heritage.

“While the damage is severe, registering the site as a national event location can help preserve the memory of this tragedy,” Mahmoudi continued. “Such registration would ensure that future generations understand its significance, both as an engineering achievement and as a poignant reminder of the tumultuous events of 2026.”

In addition to its architectural importance, the bridge also played a key role in the broader economic and social dynamics of Alborz province, facilitating smoother transportation between central, western, and northern Iran. With its loss, local authorities have expressed concerns about the potential long-term disruptions to travel and trade.

Mahmoudi explained that the recognition of such infrastructure as cultural heritage reflects a broader shift in the definition of heritage in Iran. “In recent years, heritage has moved beyond ancient monuments to include industrial, infrastructural, and even contemporary events,” he noted. “This reflects a more comprehensive understanding of what constitutes our cultural identity.”

The Alborz department of cultural heritage has already compiled technical documents, images, expert reports, and related narratives about the bridge. Mahmoudi revealed that the initial phase of gathering the necessary materials for submission to the national heritage registration council is now complete. The department aims to expedite the registration process to safeguard the memory of the bridge and its role in the region’s history.

“By officially registering the site, we hope to spark greater awareness and attention to the protection of contemporary heritage,” Mahmoudi concluded. “This could also lead to a broader recognition of the need to preserve the infrastructure that forms the backbone of our cities and communities.”

Provincial authorities are hopeful that, with the cooperation of relevant bodies, the registration will be completed as swiftly as possible, ensuring that the tragic event is not only remembered but also analyzed as part of the ongoing evolution of Iran’s modern history.

AM

