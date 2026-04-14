From Tehran to the Vatican: Iran stands tall with Pope Leo in face of US pressure

TEHRAN- Iran’s president and senior political figures have voiced strong support for Pope Leo XIV following sharp criticism from US President Donald Trump, framing the dispute as a broader issue of respect for religious authority and the pursuit of peace.

The Pope has criticized US President Donald Trump's policies towards Iran and his warmongering.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message addressed to the head of the Catholic Church, condemned what he described as “disrespect” toward both the pope and Jesus, whom he referred to as a prophet of peace and brotherhood. “Desecration of such sacred figures is unacceptable to any freedom-seeking person,” he wrote, adding that he spoke on behalf of the Iranian nation in denouncing the remarks and extending his well wishes to the pontiff.

The statement came amid an escalating rhetorical clash after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo’s stance on the war involving Iran. Writing on his social media platform and later speaking to reporters, Trump accused the pope of “weakness in the face of crime” and suggested that his views were detrimental to US foreign policy, adding that he was “not a fan.”

Pope Leo, however, appeared to strike a measured tone. Speaking to journalists aboard a flight to Algeria, he said he had no intention of engaging in a public dispute with Trump but reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for peace. “I have no fear,” he said, reiterating his opposition to the war and calling recent threats against Iran “unacceptable.” The pope has been among the most vocal religious critics of the conflict, urging world leaders to find a path toward de-escalation.

In Tehran, expressions of support extended beyond the presidency. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s Parliament, praised the pope’s stance in a post on X, calling his message an inspiration for those who “refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents.”

Lawmakers representing Iran’s Assyrian, Chaldean and Armenian Christian communities also issued a joint statement condemning the criticism of the pope as “an assault on humanity.” They emphasized that religious leaders and sacred figures serve as symbols of peace and unity, and that insults directed at them undermine those values.

The incident highlights the long-standing convergence of positions between Iranian officials and followers of other religions, especially Christianity, which enjoys special respect in the Muslim believes. While tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high, the pope’s intervention, and the reaction it has provoked, highlights the growing role of moral and religious voices in shaping the narrative around the conflict.