Tabriz hosting cartoon exhibition on US-Israeli attacks on Iran

TEHRAN – An exhibition of cartoons on the theme of the recent American-Zionist aggression against Iran has been set up at Clock Square in Tabriz.

This cartoon exhibition showcases selected works by cartoonists and artists from Tabriz, aiming to depict the lesser-seen aspects of the imposed war. These are angles that sometimes remain hidden amidst media clamor and official narratives, ILNA reported.

The presence of art within society facilitates direct dialogue with the public and enhances the impact of cultural messages. Cartoons, in particular, are an art form that can convey profound messages in the shortest amount of time, prompting the audience to reflect and question.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and for 40 days martyred about 3,000 people including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several officials, and military commanders as well as numerous civilians, including women and children.

The aggressors claimed at the beginning that the attacks were aimed at preventing Iran’s nuclear program but they later revealed their real objectives. For Israel, the maximalist goal was the regime change in Iran and the US sought to seize the oil and gas resources of the country.

Therefore, besides some military targets, the US and Israel launched organized attacks against civilian infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, refineries, power plants, schools, universities, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damages and injuring innocent people, in an attempt to force the country to surrender to their illegitimate demands.

The attacks prompted a swift response from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), with missile and drone launches targeting Israel and several US bases in the region, which were gradually intensified.

After 40 days, Iran, the US, and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, during which they intend to hold negotiations to end the war.

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