Pezeshkian praises services of rescue and relief organizations during war

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian paid a visit to the Iranian Red Crescent Society and Tehran’s Emergency Medical Services Organization on Wednesday, honoring their dedicated staff for offering ceaseless services during the US-Israeli aggression.

Your round-the-clock and selfless efforts are a clear manifestation of the high human spirit and social responsibility that has been able to restore hope and peace to society at critical times, Pezeshkian said at the IRCS headquarters in Tehran.

People did not experience any shortage in receiving emergency medical services, Pezeshkian said.

in his visit to the Emergency Medical Services Organization, Pezeshkian highlighted that any military action against other countries is contrary to universally accepted principles.

"With what authorization and for what crime was the attack on our country carried out? What justification does targeting civilians, elites, children, and destroying civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, have within the framework of international law and humanitarian principles?"

Iran does not seek war and instability and always emphasizes dialogue and constructive interaction with different countries, he added.

“Any attempt to force the country to surrender is doomed to failure, and the Iranian nation will never accept such an approach.”

The unique and exemplary unity and cohesion of the people in the 40-day resistance disappointed the enemies of their sinister goals, the president stressed.

Such a spirit among the people and officials will strengthen national authority, and in such circumstances, no power will be able to bring this nation to its knees, he concluded.