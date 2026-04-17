Singer Mohsen Chavoshi emerges as Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year

TEHRAN – Renowned Iranian pop singer and composer Mohsen Chavoshi was named the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year for 1404 (2025-2026) during the closing ceremony of the 12th edition of the Islamic Revolution Art Week held on Thursday evening.

The ceremony, which took place at Tehran’s Valiasr Square, was attended by cultural officials including Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of Iran's Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, and Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman, Head of the Art Bureau. The event served as a major cultural gathering for artists, officials, and citizens alike.

Chavoshi received the prestigious title primarily for his acclaimed tracks "Alaj" and “Hasbi Allah," which have resonated deeply with the public during the period of the US-Israeli war imposed on the country. He was selected from a shortlist that included notable figures such as painter and journalist Seyyed Ali Mirfattah, filmmaker Sirous Moqaddam, and theater director Maryam Shabani.

During the announcement, host Najmeddin Shariati emphasized the grassroots nature of the selection, noting that the crowd had been chanting Chavoshi’s name throughout the evening. "This choice is entirely popular," Shariati told the audience. "With great honor and respect for your voices, we name Mohsen Chavoshi as the Islamic Artist of the Year."

The program featured some street performances. The event also paid tribute to the Martyr Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, through music and media packages centered on the themes of martyrdom and resistance.

A particularly moving moment occurred when children and teenagers in the audience raised placards inscribed with lyrics from Chavoshi’s "Hasbi Allah" and "Alaj." The ceremony concluded with a mass sing-along of "Alaj," as thousands of citizens joined their voices in a display of national unity.

Earlier in March, Chavoshi released "Hasbi Allah" (God is sufficient for me), to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia.

In a note accompanying his latest release, Chavoshi reflects on recent social unrest and external pressures, defining his stance as being "in the middle"—a space dedicated to the common people and national logic over foreign-led narratives. Expressing disillusionment with voices from beyond the borders, he criticized the psychological onslaught of foreign media, arguing that such relentless influence could incite subversion in even the most prosperous nations.

While expressing heartbreak for all victims of recent events and foreign aggression, Chavoshi emphasized his refusal to align with those seeking foreign intervention or insulting religious sanctities. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Islamic Republic over the uncertainty of foreign-backed agendas, concluding that he chooses to stand with the ordinary citizens, the schools, and the struggling households of his own country.

"Hasbi Allah" is the latest addition to Chavoshi’s repertoire of religious and devotional works, which includes notable tracks such as "Ya Mowla," "Adl-e Movassaq," and "Asadullah," all dedicated to the virtues of Imam Ali (AS).

The art week is organized by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini.

Art exhibitions and workshops, and theatrical musical performances are organized during this week.

Avini was martyred by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making the documentary “A City in the Sky” about the fall of Khorramshahr and the liberation of the southwestern Iranian city during the Iran-Iraq war.

He became famous for “The Narration of Triumph” and was called “the master of martyred writers” by his colleagues and war veterans due to the fervent narrations he wrote for his documentaries.

Avini has been commemorated by various Iranian personalities and organizations on different occasions.

SAB/