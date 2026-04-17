Iranian calligrapher restores Holy Qurans burned in recent unrests

TEHRAN – Iranian calligrapher Mojtaba Sadeqi has dedicated himself to restoring copies of the Holy Quran that were burned during the early January riots.

Working within the Art Tent in Tehran's Haft-e Tir Square, Sadeqi is breathing new life into sacred pages that were damaged when rioters set fire to a mosque during the recent unrests. The project, which involves meticulous reconstruction of charred text, represents a unique and emotionally charged challenge for the artist.

"Following the news of a mosque being set ablaze by rioters in January, images of burned Qurans were released. It was then that the idea of restoring and reviving these Holy Books came to my mind," Sadeqi said, Mehr reported on Friday.

Traditionally, when a Quran is severely damaged, its pages are committed to flowing water or buried out of respect. However, Sadeqi sought a different path: "I realized I could keep these burned pages alive by rewriting the lost verses."

Sadeqi first mounts the damaged pages onto a durable backing. He then identifies the specific script used—most notably the Uthman Taha and Naskh styles—and painstakingly rewrites the missing words and letters to match the original calligraphy.

The artist revealed that he received seven Qurans from a single desecrated mosque, with approximately 30 to 40 percent of their content destroyed by fire. He emphasized that those who target houses of worship are not mere political protesters but are, in truth, "enemies of God."

"Reviving and preserving these Qurans is a debt I owe to my faith," the master calligrapher stated. "I am determined to bring this task to a worthy conclusion."

So far, Sadeqi has restored more than 20 charred fragments. He noted that the Art Tent provides a peaceful environment where he works for long hours daily, drawing significant interest from citizens who view his restoration work as a powerful piece of spiritual art.

Upon completion of the project, the artist hopes to hold an exhibition to display these restored miracles of calligraphy.

The Art Tent, which remains open to the public daily, focuses on producing artworks that embody the spirit of heroism, sacrifice, and the culture of resistance. Participants are engaged in various creative mediums to showcase the nation's enduring resilience.

SAB/