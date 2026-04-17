Iran rejects temporary ceasefire, calls for a comprehensive end to the regional war

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said Tehran opposes any temporary ceasefire and is instead seeking a comprehensive end to the ongoing conflicts across the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Khatibzadeh stressed that any credible ceasefire must cover all active flashpoints, “from Lebanon to the Red Sea”, describing this as a “red line” for Iran.

“We do not accept any temporary ceasefire,” he said, adding that the cycle of conflict “must come to an end once and for all.”

He noted that mediation efforts led by Pakistan are aimed precisely at achieving such a comprehensive resolution.

Turning to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Khatibzadeh said the waterway has historically remained open to international navigation. While noting that the strait partly lies within 'Iran’s territorial waters,' he emphasized that it has long been accessible to global maritime traffic.

He accused the United States and Israel of fueling instability in the region, warning that their actions have disrupted global trade and adversely affected the international economy.

Khatibzadeh reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, while noting that new arrangements could be introduced in light of current conditions, particularly with regard to security, safe passage, and environmental considerations.

He added that a lasting resolution to the conflicts, coupled with a shift away from the “maximalist positions” of the United States, would help ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains a stable and reliable artery for global commerce.