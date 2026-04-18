SNSC: No reopening of Hormuz Strait amid US ceasefire violations

TEHRAN - Iran’s top security body said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as long as Washington continues to violate the two-week ceasefire with Tehran.

In a statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and the disruption of vessel navigation amount to a breach of the truce.

“As long as the enemy intends to disrupt vessel traffic and use methods such as a naval blockade, the Islamic Republic of Iran will consider it a violation of the ceasefire and will prevent the conditional and limited opening of the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement said.

It also said Iran will maintain control of all traffic through the strategic waterway until a negotiated end to the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.

The SNSC argued that most American military equipment in the Persian Gulf passes through the Strait of Hormuz, saying “this is a threat to the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Persian Gulf region.”

Citing such a threat, it added, “Iran is determined to maintain oversight and control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the war has definitely ended and lasting peace is achieved in the region.”