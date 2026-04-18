Leader: Islamic Revolution ended a period of “imposed weakness” on military

TEHRAN – Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in his message on the occasion of Army Day, described the 1979 Islamic Revolution as a historic turning point that ended an era of "imposed weakness" on the military.

Iranian political and military leaders marked National Army Day on Saturday, issuing messages that praised the country’s armed forces as a pillar of national security and stability. Senior officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the president, the parliament speaker, the foreign minister, and the judiciary chief, emphasized that Iran’s strength and regional standing are deeply rooted in the sacrifices and resilience of its military personnel.

In a message on the occasion, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, congratulated army personnel, their families, and the Iranian nation. He described the 1979 Islamic Revolution as a turning point that ended a period of “imposed weakness” on the military, enabling the army to assume a “central and honorable role” in the country.

The Leader highlighted the army’s close bond with the people in the years following the revolution, noting its decisive role in confronting external threats and internal challenges. Referring to recent regional developments, he underscored the armed forces’ effectiveness in defending Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty through coordination among various branches.

“The continuous development of military capabilities and sustained readiness across all domains remain essential,” the message said, concluding with tribute to fallen commanders, servicemen, and their families.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf described the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran as “a symbol of strength, security, and guardianship” over the nation. He said the army, deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, has consistently played a vital role in safeguarding territorial integrity and national security through sacrifice and selflessness.

“The Army’s dedicated commanders and personnel have always been present wherever they were needed,” he added. “Whether on the battlefield, in the aftermath of natural disasters, or in service to the people, they have remained on the front lines.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian also praised the armed forces, saying that at a time when Iran faces “aggression and mounting pressure” from adversaries, the army, alongside the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and other military entites, has demonstrated coordination, readiness, and sacrifice.

“With an intelligent, decisive, and unified presence, they have shown unwavering resolve in defending the country’s security, dignity, and independence, as well as its Islamic and Iranian identity,” he said.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a separate message, commended the armed forces for their sacrifices, noting that Iran’s diplomatic achievements and international standing are rooted in the dedication of its military personnel. He described the current period as a critical juncture in which the armed forces continue to safeguard national interests and stability.

“Iran’s security and strength stem from the steadfast resolve of its brave servicemen, who have defended the nation’s borders under all circumstances,” Araghchi said, calling Army Day an opportunity to honor the devotion of the army’s four branches. He also reaffirmed the Foreign Ministry’s commitment to close cooperation with the armed forces.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also paid tribute to fallen soldiers, particularly those who lost their lives aboard the Dena destroyer. In a message posted on X, he praised their courage, offered condolences to their families, and highlighted their sacrifices in the face of “US-Israeli aggression.”

Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i likewise commemorated the occasion, acknowledging the military’s role in safeguarding the nation through decades of challenges, including war and external pressure. He praised the readiness and dedication of army personnel and expressed hope for their continued success.

National Army Day, observed annually on April 18, comes amid heightened regional tensions. Messages from across Iran’s leadership underscored the armed forces’ central role in deterring external threats while maintaining domestic stability and national pride.