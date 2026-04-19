Women’s futsal team prepare for AFC Asian Cup 2027

TEHRAN - The Iranian women’s futsal national team are gearing up for Saudi AFC Asian Cup 2027, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After an eye-catching performance in the inaugural Women’s Futsal World Cup, the team, led by head coach Shahrzad Mozafar, are now turning their focus to continental glory.

Farideh Shojaei, vice president of women’s affairs at the Football Federation of Iran, confirmed the team’s participation, saying:

“According to the National Olympic Committee, the women’s futsal team will compete in the Saudi AFC Asian Cup 2027 hosted by Saudi Arabia, and preparations are already underway.”

Shojaei also spoke about the youth setup, noting that the U18 women’s futsal national team will represent Iran at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in Senegal later this year.

“We hope that with proper planning and preparation, our young players will deliver a strong and promising performance,” she added.

With two major tournaments on the horizon, women’s futsal in Iran is entering a crucial phase—one that could showcase the depth, skill, and determination of a new generation of players on both the Asian and global stages.