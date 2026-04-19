President Pezeshkian highlights role of Iranian athletes

TEHRAN - In a high-profile visit aimed at recognizing the nation’s athletic achievements, President Masoud Pezeshkian met with officials at the Ministry of Sports and Youth. The President highlighted the triumphs of Iranian athletes on the international stage, particularly their medal-winning performances across various disciplines.

A significant portion of the briefing focused on maintaining sports activities amidst challenging circumstances, including wartime conditions, emphasizing the crucial need to keep national champions in peak physical and mental shape. Preparations for the national football team’s upcoming journey in the FIFA World Cup were also a key topic of discussion.

President Pezeshkian lauded the ministry’s efforts, stating, “Our objective today is to acknowledge the dedicated work carried out within this ministry and the significant contributions of its officials and staff.”

Underscoring the profound impact of sports on national morale, the President declared, “Sport and the arena of championship are where the spirit of manliness, teamwork, national pride, and the pursuit of excellence are embodied. Athletes cultivate this spirit more than any other group, striving with all their might to reach the highest echelons.”

Addressing the role of athletes in international arenas, Pezeshkian emphasized, “The natural expectation from our nation’s champions is to brilliantly showcase this spirit in their quest for honor for Iran – something many have admirably demonstrated on various stages. However, there are a few individuals who, in such moments, find themselves on the opposing side or adopt stances unbecoming of a champion athlete.”

He continued, “The spirit of a champion is such that they do not bow to threats against their country, nor do they allow the dignity and independence of their homeland to be compromised. Even with internal disagreements, when the nation, its soil, family, and national identity are at stake, this spirit of resilience and resistance shines through.”

Citing the incident involving the national women’s football team in Australia, the President noted, “Despite some internal challenges, the actions of our young female athletes in returning to Iran demonstrated the depth of their patriotism, national pride, and honor – a matter deserving of utmost appreciation and a source of pride for the nation. We extend our sincere thanks to these individuals, their families, and all athletes who, with this spirit, contribute to the nation’s progress.”

Pezeshkian stressed the vital role of athletes in the current situation: “Our sports heroes, despite all difficulties, have always stood with the people and national interests. In these times, they must step forward even more. Today, more than ever, we need unity, cohesion, and the setting aside of differences to continue the path of progress and honor for our country through solidarity.”

He further urged, “It is expected that our champions and athletes, as in the past, will be actively present and, by strengthening national morale, pave the way for greater youth engagement. While grievances and problems exist, and these issues cannot be denied, now is not the time to air differences. Instead, we must stand united against the aggressor enemy, show solidarity, and not abandon our people.”