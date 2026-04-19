Pakistan Navigated Saudi and UAE Pressure to Advance Potential Iran–U.S. Breakthrough

Pakistan has emerged as a crucial player in the diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the West Asia, according to Javed Rana, a senior Pakistani journalist and geo-strategic affairs expert. In an interview with Tehran Times, Rana said Islamabad was under pressure from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the United States after the war on Iran escalated, but chose a balanced course that avoided military involvement and opened the door to mediation. He argued that Pakistan’s unique ties with Tehran and Washington gave it leverage to help bridge differences and support a possible breakthrough in negotiations. Rana said Iran’s military resilience has altered regional calculations and exposed the limits of U.S. coercive diplomacy, while the Strait of Hormuz remains a major strategic factor. He added that Pakistan’s role could help shape a new regional security framework and reduce the American military footprint in the West Asia.