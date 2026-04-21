Iran stripped of right to host Asian Squash Championships

TEHRAN – Hosting duties for the Asian Junior Squash Championships, originally slated for May in Iran, have been reassigned to China by the Asian Squash Confederation due to ongoing wartime conditions.

This marks a significant blow for Iran, which had secured the prestigious hosting rights after an eight-year hiatus.

Squash coach Mohsen Gholamnejad confirmed the shift, stating, “The Asian Junior Squash Championships were scheduled to be held in Iran in May, but due to the wartime situation, the Confederation of Asia has transferred the hosting to China. We had finally been granted this hosting opportunity after eight years, but unfortunately, the conditions are not conducive for the competition.”

The senior Asian Squash Championships, initially planned for May in Islamabad, Pakistan, have been postponed indefinitely, with no new date yet announced.