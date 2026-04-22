Golnoosh Khosravi reflects on Asian Cup journey

TEHRAN - Iran’s national women’s football team winger, Golnoosh Khosravi, has opened up about the squad’s 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign, revealing that a World Cup berth was within reach had circumstances aligned differently.

The talented attacker also shed light on the emotional pull of home that led the players to turn down lucrative opportunities abroad and return to Iran.

“We embarked on our journey to Australia with a suitcase full of hope, dreams, and goals that we had strived for over a long period,” Khosravi said. “As we stepped onto the field, each of us knew the path we had taken to get there – endless hours of training, silent endurance of fatigue, and a shared dream burning within us all. However, the reality of the competition doesn’t always unfold as envisioned.”

The team found themselves in what was widely considered the “Group of Death,” a formidable challenge against strong opposition. “It’s true we were placed in an incredibly tough group, facing formidable opponents,” Khosravi admitted. “Yet, advancing from this group was not an unattainable dream for us. We believed in our abilities and knew that if everything went as planned, qualification could mean reaching the Women’s World Cup – a historic achievement, a dream cherished by every player and every team.”

The mental fortitude required for elite competition was tested, especially with worries from afar. “The days we’ve been through were not easy,” she continued. “Competing at a high-level demand more than just physical readiness; it requires a calm and focused mind, one that can dedicate all its attention to the pitch. But at times, the mind wanders thousands of miles away, thinking of family, worrying about home and the people we love. These concerns can weigh heavily on an athlete’s heart, a burden perhaps unseen from the outside but one that steals inner peace and concentration.”

Australia presented tempting prospects for the players, with offers extending beyond the tournament. “During those days, several offers were made, offers that many would find tempting,” Khosravi revealed. “Life in another country, better facilities, a home, a car, income, and the opportunity to play in Australia’s top-tier league. Things that many would say come along perhaps only once in a lifetime – opportunities that, to some, would seem incredibly difficult to refuse. But despite all that, we made our decision.”

This pivotal choice was a testament to their deep connection to their homeland. “We returned,” Khosravi emphasized. “We returned to the place where our roots are embedded in the soil. A place that is not just a dot on the map; it is our identity, our memories, a part of our very being. For us, no amount of comfort or opportunity can replace that sense of belonging. One might lack many things in life – a house, a car, or significant assets – but some attachments cannot be measured by any material standard. Some bonds are of love; a love that is not simple to explain and is difficult to capture in words.”

The return, however, was not without its emotional complexities. “Coming back is never easy,” she acknowledged. “Sometimes it’s accompanied by a deep sorrow – the sorrow of seeing worry on people’s faces, the sorrow of hearing news that weighs down the heart. In such moments, one wishes more than ever to be able to do something, however small, to bring comfort to hearts. My wish is simple: to wake up one day and see that worry has left the streets and walls of this land, replaced by genuine smiles from the people – smiles from the heart.”

Concluding with a powerful message of pride and hope, Khosravi stated, “We have a people who deserve peace. They deserve a life where hope outweighs worry. I have always been proud to be a national team player; to wear a jersey bearing my country’s name. This honor is not just a sports title for me; it’s a responsibility I feel in my heart. At times, one feels small in the face of great events, feeling that one’s voice should be louder, that one could do more. But despite all these feelings, one thing has always remained constant in my heart: love for the people to whom I belong and the land that is my home, and a hope that must never be extinguished – hope for brighter days for all.”