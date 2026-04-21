Documents on US-Israel war crime in Minab sent to international legal bodies

TEHRAN – The judiciary department of Hormozgan Province has sent documents to international legal bodies regarding the US-Israeli crime in launching a missile attack on an elementary school in the city of Minab, killing at least 168 students on February 28.

The documents, containing 337 pages, have also been submitted to national courts for further investigation, Fars news agency reported.

The deadly strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school on the first day of the imposed war is known as the most heinous massacre of innocent children in the world, killing school children, mainly girls aged between 7 and 12.

Large parts of the school building were destroyed while classes were underway.

“We will keep following up on the issue till the last moment to ensure the realization of the rights of parents of martyred students in the city of Minab, and punishment of the perpetrators of the heinous war crimes,” Fars quoted Mojtaba Qahramani, the head of the provincial judiciary department, as saying.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

The Minab tragedy has caught the imagination of people worldwide in the past 50 days and brought to light the horrendous war crimes of the US-Israeli war machine.

Be “the voice for our voiceless children”

In a letter to Pope Leo XIV, a group of families of the students martyred in Minab expressed their appreciation for the Pontiff and asked him to be the voice of their voiceless children.

They have called upon Pope to use his influence to press world powers for the opening of “all paths of dialogue” in the pursuit of lasting peace, saying his message of peace has “offered a healing touch to our broken hearts.”

The signatories described the crime as “a direct result of the provocation and support of senseless warmongers who unleashed destruction upon our innocent children,” Press TV reported.

They appealed to the Pope to be “the voice for our voiceless children” and, through his enlightening words, help create a world where no parent “is ever forced to whisper a nightly lullaby over the cold gravestone of their child.”

The signatories also expressed gratitude to the Pope for having reminded the whole world through his message that lasting peace would be achieved “not through force and weapons, but through the path of dialogue.”

MT/MG