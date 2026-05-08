Rubio seeking to pacify Pope as he eyes presidency

TEHRAN - In a high-stakes diplomatic balancing act, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace on Thursday. The two-and-a-half-hour meeting comes at a pivotal moment, as the Trump administration remains locked in a bitter verbal feud with the Holy See over the morality of the U.S. war on Iran.

The visit, while framed as a standard diplomatic mission, is widely viewed as an attempt by Rubio to repair a fractured relationship with the Catholic Church—a demographic he critically needs as he eyes a 2028 presidential bid.

The tension between Washington and the Vatican reached a boiling point following a series of public attacks by President Donald Trump against the Chicago-born pontiff. In a move that shocked many in the religious community, Trump suggested that Pope Leo XIV believed it was "fine" for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Trump further escalated the rhetoric by claiming the Pope was “endangering a lot of Catholics” by opposing the U.S. military campaign, "Operation Epic Fury". These remarks sparked an immediate and fierce backlash from Christian leaders across the United States. Many Catholic and even some Evangelical groups condemned the president’s rhetoric, particularly his use of AI-generated imagery depicting himself as a religious figure, which critics labeled as sacrilegious.

Pope Leo XIV has used his first year in the papacy to advocate for a "diplomacy of dialogue" over the "diplomacy of force." During the meeting, the Pope reportedly reiterated his firm rejection of the claim that he supported nuclear proliferation.

The Holy See has long maintained that nuclear weapons are fundamentally immoral. This stance aligns with the historical position of the Catholic Church and, notably, mirrors the religious decree (fatwa) issued by the assassinated Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who declared such weapons forbidden.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down!” the Pope stated during a recent peace vigil. “Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue!”

For Secretary Rubio, the meeting was more than just foreign policy; it was political survival. As a Catholic himself, Rubio is acutely aware that alienated Catholic voters could derail his 2028 aspirations.

Despite Trump’s explicit accusations, Rubio spent the aftermath of the meeting downplaying the rift. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that Trump’s remarks had been “mischaracterized” and that the administration remains committed to a "durable peace" in the Middle East.

While Rubio’s efforts to smooth things over were evident, the underlying friction remains. Vatican officials noted that while the dialogue was "frank," the Holy See’s opposition to the war remains unchanged, leaving Rubio to navigate the narrow gap between his loyalty to the current administration and his own political future.