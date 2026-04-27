Iranian scholar praises Pope’s anti-war stance

TEHRAN — An Iranian scholar has welcomed the Vatican’s recent opposition to war, as officials and intellectuals in Tehran increasingly frame the confrontation with the United States and Israel in moral, as well as strategic, terms.

Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad, a senior cleric and head of the Islamic Studies Department at the Academy of Sciences of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said in a letter that he appreciated what he described as the principled stance of Pope Leo against violence and warmongering.

The letter, published Monday by the academy’s public affairs office, follows earlier correspondence sent in March in which Mohaghegh Damad addressed the impact of ongoing US-Israeli military actions on Iran. In his latest message, he thanked the Pope for articulating a clear moral rejection of conflict, adding that such statements underscore 'a widening gap between spiritual ethics and political decision-making'.

Pope remarks, calling for restraint and dialogue, presenting them as evidence of growing international concern over the continuation of hostilities. In one such statement, the Pope cautioned against the “logic of war” and urged global leaders to prioritize diplomacy and human dignity over geopolitical rivalry.

Mohaghegh Damad also pointed to comments by senior Catholic figures, including Timothy Broglio and Robert McElroy, saying their remarks, framed within ethical principles and Just War Theory, offered reassurance to those advocating for de-escalation.

His letter further detailed the humanitarian toll of the conflict, citing damage to residential areas, cultural heritage sites, and academic institutions. He placed particular emphasis on the impact on civilians, especially children, describing the consequences as both immediate and long-term.

The outreach reflects a broader Iranian effort to engage religious and moral authorities beyond the Muslim world, as Tehran seeks to strengthen its narrative that opposition to the war extends across faith traditions. Mohaghegh Damad referenced his longstanding involvement in interfaith dialogue with the Vatican, including exchanges during the papacies of Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis.

He concluded by commending 'the Catholic Church’s continued efforts to promote peace and humanitarian values,' expressing hope that such initiatives would gain momentum at a time of heightened global tension.