Hezbollah bravely confronting IOF commando unit

TEHRAN – Hezbollah continues to mount fierce resistance against Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), inflicting losses on the regime’s military as it attempts to occupy southern Lebanon.

Reporters on the ground have said the Lebanese Resistance is engaged in clashes with a large IOF commando unit attempting to infiltrate towards the town of Bayt al-Sayyad, south of the city of Tyre.

Hezbollah is said to have used “appropriate” weapons to target the IOF convoy, and also attacked three of its military vehicles, causing them to catch fire. According to reports, the IOF is carrying out intensive artillery shelling around Bayt al-Sayyad and its surrounding areas.

In a series of 13 military statements, Hezbollah announced new operations targeting the IOF and their vehicles along the Lebanese border, saying the strikes were in defense of Lebanon and its people against the regime’s continued violations of the ceasefire and aggression.

In its latest announced operations, the Lebanese Resistance targeted a gathering of IOF troops in the town of Deir Seryan using an attack drone.

It also targeted a gathering of IOF soldiers at the Alaman–Qusair triangle with two attack drones, and struck a newly established Israeli command center in the town of Al-Bayyada with artillery shells.

Among the prominent operations Hezbollah announced on Thursday was a strike on a newly established Zionist regime’s Iron Dome platform near the Jal al-Alam site using an attack drone, destroying it, as well as an attack on a Merkava tank in the town of Bint Jbeil with a drone, achieving a confirmed hit.

Hezbollah has once again underscored its commitment to defending its land and people, especially as the IOF transgresses borders, and stressed that this is “the minimum duty to deter it and prevent it from persisting in its dangerous goals against Lebanon, its state, its people, and its resistance.”

The IOF confirmed on Friday that a Hezbollah drone injured two soldiers in a northern Israeli settlement, with one of them in “severe” condition.

Earlier, a spokesman confirmed that one soldier was seriously injured and three others moderately wounded after a drone exploded near an IOF force in southern Lebanon. The spokesman said the injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, the regime’s media reported that eight soldiers were wounded in drone incidents in southern Lebanon.

The Zionist regime has imposed strict media censorship regarding its military casualties during the wartime, which experts argue indicates the casualty figures are much higher.

Several days ago, the IOF admitted that the number of its soldiers injured in the latest confrontation with Hezbollah on the northern front has exceeded 900. This is according to an update published on its website several days ago, though the update remains dated April 23, 2026.

According to the published data, the number of injuries rose to 910, an increase of 175 new injuries compared to the previous tally.

Meanwhile, the Hebrew newspaper Maariv revealed that “the drone phenomenon is increasingly worrying the Israeli security establishment, not only on the northern border.”

The newspaper said: “Given the use of drones equipped with fiber optics against (the IOF) in southern Lebanon and settlements along the border fence, security sources warn that this threat could extend to the West Bank, and subsequently pose a new challenge to settlements on the contact line, the city of Sharon, and the center (of the regime).”

It quoted IOF Reserve Brigadier General Ran Kochav warning of “the possibility of explosive-laden drones with fiber optics appearing in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.” He added, “This is a serious problem, and it has appeared here late after emerging in the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

According to Kochav, fiber-optic drones now pose the main threat to the Zionist regime on the battlefield, as they render current jamming capabilities and countermeasures ineffective.

“The fear is that the appearance of these drones in the (occupied) West Bank will not be just a local or military challenge. Due to their geographical proximity to the Sharon plain and the greater Tel Aviv area, an explosive drone operated from a relatively short range could pose a threat to the civilian front in the center (of the Zionist regime),” the newspaper explained.

It admitted that the regime "has not yet reached a complete solution to the drone threat,” noting that “Hezbollah used an off-the-shelf product, equipped it with an explosive charge, and connected it to a fiber-optic system, turning it into a closed operating system that cannot be disabled by traditional electronic warfare.”

It pointed out that "flying at a very low altitude, beyond radar detection range, makes it difficult for air defense systems to detect and intercept them in their early stages.”

Rafi Saar, the mayor of Kfar Saba, also warned that “the drone threat is no longer confined to the borders; it can now reach the heart of cities and contact areas.”

Saar issued a stark warning: “The truth must be stated clearly: an explosive-laden drone with fiber optics can reach every street, every balcony, and every home. In the next war, it won’t knock on doors; it will land on balconies. This is no longer just a municipal challenge, it’s a national challenge, and the (Israeli regime) must now make it a top priority.”

Meanwhile, IOF officers in southern Lebanon told Haaretz that Hezbollah has reorganized its military capabilities and continues to carry out operations against the occupation regime’s military despite the ceasefire, with observers noting an active military structure including surveillance posts, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles.

Haaretz cited senior officers deployed in southern Lebanon as saying that “Hezbollah, contrary to what is circulating, has rebuilt its capabilities and does not hesitate to engage in fighting even under the ceasefire.”

It quoted a colonel commanding the 226th Brigade as saying, “It’s the same Hezbollah, with more determination, and more audacity.” He added, “We have witnessed many contacts with militants, even inside villages. This time, the enemy is trying to get closer to us, confront us directly, and harm us.”

The officer pointed out that “Hezbollah continues to send its members to try to target army forces,” adding, “This time we arrived here and found a military system operating at full capacity, surveillance points, assault cells, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles. The enemy has reorganized itself differently.”

On Friday, the British newspaper Financial Times cited a leaked conversation from last month in which Rafi Milo, the general in charge of the IOF’s northern command, who had admitted, “There’s a gap between how we finished [the 2024 war]… what we understood and thought, and suddenly we still find Hezbollah.”

On its Telegram channel, the Lebanese Resistance continues to publish footage of its operations, including camera-equipped fiber-optic explosive drones guided remotely from a command base. The low-flying drones monitor IOF troop gatherings and military vehicles before striking their targets.