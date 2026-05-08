Iran says lasting peace, end to blockade only path to stability in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN- Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has said that a permanent end to the war, the lifting of what Tehran describes as an unlawful maritime blockade, and the restoration of normal shipping routes are the only viable solutions for ensuring stability and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during a stakeout session at the United Nations Security Council on May 7, Iravani strongly criticized a draft resolution jointly proposed by the United States and Bahrain regarding maritime security in and around the strategic waterway.

The Iranian envoy described the proposed resolution as “deeply flawed, one-sided, and politically motivated,” arguing that it was designed not to protect freedom of navigation but to legitimize what he called unlawful American actions against Iran in the Persian Gulf.

According to Iravani, the current tensions in the region are rooted in what he characterized as “the unlawful war of aggression” launched by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. He said the crisis was a direct consequence of military actions and pressure campaigns that began on February 28, 2026.

“The only viable solution in the Strait of Hormuz is a permanent end to the war, the lifting of the maritime blockade, and the restoration of normal passage,” Iravani told reporters, emphasizing that Iran remained prepared to guarantee maritime security and unrestricted navigation if hostilities ceased permanently.

He accused Washington of using the Security Council to advance political and military objectives under the pretext of safeguarding international shipping lanes. The Iranian diplomat argued that the draft resolution deliberately ignored what Tehran considers the root causes of the crisis while presenting a “selective and distorted narrative.”

Iravani also rejected allegations that Iran had violated the April 8 ceasefire agreement or engaged in attacks on commercial vessels and the placement of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He said the accusations lacked “credible and verified evidence” and were intended to justify further pressure against Tehran.

The ambassador further accused the United States of imposing an illegal maritime blockade, seizing Iranian commercial vessels, and violating international law and the principles of freedom of navigation. He said such actions constituted breaches of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

Referring to American military deployments in the Persian Gulf, Iravani argued that the presence of U.S. forces “thousands of miles from its own territory” lacked legal justification and had become a source of instability in the region.

He also criticized Washington’s record regarding international law and the rulings of the International Court of Justice, citing past disputes, including the 1986 Nicaragua case and legal cases brought by Iran against the United States.

“The Security Council must not be exploited by aggressors or instrumentalized to legitimize unlawful conduct,” Iravani said, warning that adoption of the draft resolution would damage the credibility and impartiality of the council and create a dangerous precedent for legitimizing unilateral coercive measures.

Concluding his remarks, the Iranian envoy called on UN member states to reject the proposed resolution and resist what he described as political pressure from Washington to support the measure.

“Iran supports peace, security, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for all,” he said, adding that lasting stability in the Persian Gulf could only be achieved through respect for international law, an end to military confrontation, and the removal of coercive measures.