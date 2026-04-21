The sledgehammer that crystallized Israel’s war on Christianity

TEHRAN — The image lands like a physical blow: An Israeli soldier in full uniform stands outside a family home in the Maronite Christian village of Debel, six kilometers from the border, and swings a sledgehammer straight into the head of a Jesus statue on its crucifix.

It was a deliberate, almost theatrical act of contempt, captured on camera and hurled across social media, where it racked up millions of views in hours.

Local priest Fadi Falfel spoke for all the outraged Lebanese villagers: “This horrible thing, this desecration of our holy symbols.”

The Israeli military confirmed the photo’s authenticity the next day and rolled out the familiar script, calling the soldier’s conduct “wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” promising an investigation, and assuring the world that harsh measures would follow.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted that he was “stunned and saddened.” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar offered a quick apology to “every Christian whose feelings were hurt.”

These words contradict Israeli conduct and feel emptier with every repetition. Following global outcry, the Israeli military claimed it had “punished” those involved. Yet, the reality of this discipline, removing two soldiers from combat for a mere 30-day detention, only serves to embolden the next offender.

The spectacle of digital iconoclasm

What makes Debel so damning is the pride with which it was documented. Israeli soldiers have turned religious desecration into content, filming themselves as they smash symbols and staging mockery inside churches, then broadcasting the footage like battlefield trophies.

In nearby Deir Mimas, other videos showed troops dancing and performing a mock wedding inside a sanctuary. This also looks like performance art for a domestic audience that cheers the humiliation of Christian faith.

Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi cut to the heart of it: those who spit on priests in the streets of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and vandalize churches in Gaza without consequence will naturally graduate to swinging hammers in Lebanon.

On X, the reaction was immediate and furious: users shared the Debel image alongside Gaza sniper clips and West Bank arson videos.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, speaking for the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, issued a statement of “profound indignation and unreserved condemnation.” Church leaders worldwide echoed the outrage, describing the act as a direct assault on the sacred.

Gaza’s ancient faithful driven toward extinction

The pattern was forged in Gaza, where the Christian community, roughly one thousand strong before October 2023, has been systematically hollowed out.

By late 2025, at least 53 had been killed directly or indirectly, the population had been halved, and the rest were scattered or starving.

On October 19, 2023, an Israeli airstrike tore through the compound of Saint Porphyrius Church, one of the oldest active churches on earth. Hundreds of Christians and Muslims had sheltered there, trusting its ancient sanctity. Eighteen died in a single blast.

Two months later, snipers gunned down Nahida Khalil Anton, 70, and her daughter Samar Kamal Anton, 50, inside the Holy Family Catholic Parish compound as they walked to the convent.

Samar tried to carry her wounded mother to safety while seven others were shot attempting to help. The Latin Patriarchate called it murder “in cold blood” with “no warning.” The late Pope Francis condemned the killings outright.

Lebanon’s Christian heartlands under siege

The same playbook has been applied to Lebanon.

In March, the Israeli military bombed the Comfort Hotel in the predominantly Christian Baabda-Hazmieh suburb near Beirut’s presidential palace, the first such strike on a Christian-majority area since the escalation.

The hotel sheltered displaced families. Civilians were wounded, floors shattered, and owner Maguy Chebli voiced the community’s terror: no place was safe anymore. Days later, tank fire in the Maronite village of Al-Qlayaa killed Father Pierre al-Rahi.

The priest had defied evacuation orders to remain with his parishioners. He rushed to aid a wounded family and was struck by a second shell. Pope Leo XIV mourned the shepherd slain while tending his flock. Additional strikes hit other Christian villages.

The slow erasure in the West Bank and the diplomatic divorce from the Vatican

The aggression takes an equally insidious form in the West Bank, where extremist Jewish settlers operate with near-total impunity, often shielded by the Israeli military.

In Taybeh, the last fully Christian town, settlers torched the ruins of the fifth-century Church of St. George, destroyed olive groves, spray-painted racist slurs, and seized land and quarries.

UN data logged 1,828 such attacks on Palestinian communities in 2025 alone. Church patriarchs across denominations have denounced it as a coordinated campaign to drive Christians out.

Israel’s persistent campaign of ethnic cleansing extends beyond Muslims, targeting Christians too.

Once, 11 percent of the population under the British Mandate, Christians now make up less than one percent. Clergy in al-Quds (Jerusalem) endure routine spitting, stone-throwing, and vandalism that rarely draws real punishment.

The contempt has reached the Vatican. When Pope Francis died in April 2025 after repeatedly criticizing Israel’s conduct, the official Israeli X account posted condolences only to delete them hours later on Foreign Ministry orders.

Diplomatic missions were told to scrub similar messages and skip signing condolence books. Netanyahu waited four days for a curt statement.

Israel sent only its ambassador to the funeral, a deliberate downgrade from past protocol. The moves were designed to show that moral criticism from the Church would not be tolerated without measures of petty reprisal.

The Debel sledgehammer was the blunt instrument of a deeper project: the systematic erasure of Christian life across the occupied Palestine. From Gaza’s sniper killings and church bombings to settler torching of West Bank shrines, from the killing of Father Pierre al-Rahi to the deliberate diplomatic snub of the Vatican, Israel has made its intention clear.