Lake Urmia’s level increases by 120cm in 7 months

TEHRAN – Since the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2025), the water level of Lake Urmia has increased by 120 cm, rising from 1,269.50 to 1,270.70 meters above sea level, now, the CEO of West Azarbaijan regional water company has said.

Lake Urmia in northwestern West Azarbaijan province started to dry up in the 2000s. The lake was once the largest in West Asia and the sixth-largest salt lake in the world, with a water surface area of 5,000 to 6,000 square kilometers.

However, the water level of Lake Urmia shows a decrease of 3.40 meters compared to the ecological water level of the lake, IRNA quoted Majid Rastgari as saying.

Lake Urmia faces significant challenges due to the overconsumption of water resources, magnified by climate change impacts, which have severely impacted its ecosystem.

Agricultural activities in the region are increasingly vulnerable to water shortages, a situation exacerbated by the effects of climate change. Studies indicate that these climatic changes could further disrupt agrifood systems and the lake’s fragile environment in the future.

Over the past seven months (from September 23, 2025 to April 20), 1.278 billion cubic meters of water have been released from dams, particularly Boukan and Mahabad dams, to Lake Urmia. Currently, the lake has about 2,89 billion cubic meters of water, Rastgari noted.

The official went on to say that the volume of water in satellite wetlands like Nowruzlou and Yousef-Kandi has reached 100 percent of their storage capacity due to successful water transfer plans and good water management.

Fortunately, recent rainfall in the northwestern part of the country has increased the level of water in Lake Urmia and wetlands in West Azarbaijan province, which had experienced drought situation over the past year. For instance, Kani Barazan wetland has been filled by 90 percent, IRNA quoted Hojjat Jabbari, the director general of West Azarbaijan’s department of environment, as saying.

Also, the surplus of water has been released into Lake Urmia, helping greatly to reviving the lake, he added.

In December 2025, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in cooperation with the Governorate of West Azarbaijan Province, held a workshop on a project titled ‘Enhancing Restoration Activities in Lake Urmia through the Effective Use of Agricultural Water’, marking the official launch of the project’s second phase, which was signed in October 2025.

Funded by the Government of Japan, the FAO of the United Nations and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the initiative aims to promote sustainable agriculture and support the restoration of one of the country’s most vital ecosystems — Lake Urmia.

The project also aims to help revive the lake, and promote sustainable agriculture and support the restoration of one of the country’s most vital ecosystems — Lake Urmia.

The signing ceremony of the project was held during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to West Azarbaijan.

The document was signed by Reza Rahmani, the Secretary of the Urmia Lake Rescue National Committee, and Ali Nazaridoust, Officer-in-Charge (on behalf of the FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran).

The Lake Urmia Basin plays a critical role in ensuring Iran’s food security and agricultural productivity. However, in recent years, the Basin’s water resources have significantly declined due to rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and unsustainable water use.

Recognizing the urgency of these challenges, FAO is implementing this project to promote integrated water resource management and climate-smart agricultural practices across the Basin.

The Lake Urmia component of the project will be jointly implemented by FAO and the Urmia Lake Rescue National Committee (ULRNC). It aims to scale up and operationalize improvements in agricultural water efficiency and productivity, safeguarding livelihoods and reducing pressure on water resources.

Through capacity development, the introduction of efficient irrigation technologies, and the promotion of sustainable farming methods, the project will help farmers and rural communities build resilience to water scarcity while contributing to the restoration of the lake’s ecological balance.

The project represents a strong example of collaboration between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, FAO, UNDP, and the Government of Japan in supporting national efforts toward sustainable agriculture, water management, and environmental conservation.

MT/MG