Historic Owltan Castle seen as tourism hub in northwest Iran, official says

TEHRAN – A senior provincial official said the historic Owltan Castle in Parsabad county has the potential to become a center for cultural and tourism development in the region, according to remarks reported on Friday.

Jalil Jabbari, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Ardabil province, said the site in Owltan could play a key role in promoting tourism and cultural activities in the county.

“The historic Owltan Castle has the capacity to become a focal point for cultural and tourism development in Parsabad,” Jabbari said on Friday.

He said plans to establish a national cultural heritage base at the site have been pursued both through coordination with the county’s parliamentary representative and during visits by the minister of cultural heritage to the province.

Jabbari added that the creation of such a base could contribute to improved protection and promotion of the historical structure.

“All sectors of the provincial cultural heritage department, particularly the heritage deputy, protection unit and legal office, are engaged in efforts to safeguard Owltan Castle,” he said.

Owltan is a small city in northwestern Iran near the border with Azerbaijan. It was granted city status in 2021 and lies in a fertile plain known for agricultural activity.

The area has drawn attention for its historical significance. In 2022, road construction work between Parsabad and Sarband led to the discovery of ancient tomb chambers. Archaeologists identified nine pit graves dating back to the Parthian period and early Islamic centuries through the Seljuk era, according to findings supervised by Iran’s Research Institute for Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

Owltan Castle, located near the city, dates to the Parthian period and is registered as a national heritage site. Archaeological evidence suggests continuous human activity in the area from ancient times, with the site likely serving defensive and administrative functions.

Officials say further preservation and development efforts could enhance the site’s visibility and contribute to regional tourism.

AM