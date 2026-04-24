Araghchi starts tour of Pakistan, Oman, and Russia

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi embarked on a multi-leg tour to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow starting on Friday evening.

According to reports from IRNA, the tour will focus on bilateral consultations, regional developments, and the latest situation regarding the imposed war by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

Writing on his X account, Araghchi said, “Purpose of my visit is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.” He added, “Our neighbors are our priority.”

The diplomatic push comes as Washington and Tel Aviv continue their unprovoked military aggression against Iran, which began on February 28. The war has led to the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as high-ranking military commanders and numerous civilians.

In the lead-up to the tour, Araghchi held separate phone calls on Friday with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, as well as Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The talks focused on the latest regional developments and issues related to the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

A two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, went into effect on April 8. While US President Donald Trump has unilaterally extended the truce, stating that Washington is awaiting an Iranian proposal for a second round of talks in Islamabad, Tehran has refrained from committing to further negotiations. Iranian officials cite Washington’s “excessive demands” and ongoing “naval blockade” as the main obstacles to ending the war.

Meanwhile, CNN quoted a US source as saying that the Iranian delegation will not meet with American representatives in Islamabad.

In a separate diplomatic engagement, Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The two sides discussed regional developments, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdish region.

According to reports, Barzani and Araghchi also exchanged views on safeguarding border security and preventing any third parties from exploiting the situation to destabilize the region.

The upcoming visits to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow are expected to build on these consultations, as Iran continues to pursue an active diplomatic track while confronting US and Israeli aggression.