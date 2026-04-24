FM spox rejects AL’s claims against Iran

TEHRAN- Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has dismissed a recent statement by Arab League foreign ministers on Iran, urging the bloc to refrain from adopting positions shaped by the unilateral and unconstructive perspectives of certain member states.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Baqaei underscored Iran’s commitment to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, including the prohibition of the use of force and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

He reiterated that Iran’s defensive actions against US military bases and facilities in certain countries along the southern coast of the Persian Gulf were carried out in line with its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and in response to 'military aggression' by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

Baqaei also referred to established principles of international law regarding non-interference and the obligation of states not to allow their territory to be used against others. He added that regional governments, which, in any form—including granting access, providing bases, or offering logistical or intelligence support—have enabled US and Israeli military actions against Iran bear international responsibility for the consequences and must be held accountable.

The official further rejected accusations against Iran, stating that chronic instability and insecurity in West Asia stem from the presence and military interventions of extra-regional actors, as well as ongoing occupation and colonial policies aimed at eliminating the Palestinian people. He warned that ignoring this reality would only prolong and intensify regional insecurity.

Baqaei also highlighted Iran’s commitment to strengthening trust and cooperation among regional countries, calling on them to recognize their legal and political responsibilities, avoid escalatory rhetoric, and pursue constructive engagement based on mutual respect.