Classic car rally in Tehran condemns damage to cultural heritage

TEHRAN – A rally and gathering of historical vehicles was held in Tehran on Friday to condemn damage to Iran’s cultural and historical sites caused by airstrikes by the United States and Israeli regime, organizers said.

According to a statement from the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran, the event took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex. Around 70 classic and historical vehicles participated in the gathering, which was held under the motto “Cultural heritage; the red line of history and human identity.”

Participants displayed the Blue Shield emblem, an internationally recognized symbol for the protection of cultural property, along with the names of historical sites damaged during the war, which was commenced Feb. 28. Vehicles were also adorned with signs and messages condemning the attacks.



Following the gathering, the vehicles drove through several streets in Tehran as part of a rally tour aimed at drawing public attention to the issue.

Organizers said the event was designed to highlight Iran’s commitment to preserving its civilizational identity while raising global awareness about the importance of protecting cultural heritage sites, including those recognized internationally.

They added that the initiative sought to mobilize international sensitivity and encourage broader recognition that the protection of cultural heritage extends beyond national borders.

“Safeguarding human heritage is a responsibility that transcends borders,” the statement said, adding that such events could contribute to strengthening global calls for the protection of cultural assets and help prevent similar incidents in Iran and elsewhere.

AM