Iran’s capacity of renewables exceeds 4,500MW

TEHRAN- According to a report by SATBA, the capacity of the country's renewable power plants has surpassed 4,500 megawatts, and planning is underway to achieve a capacity of 7,000 megawatts by the peak load of next year.

As reported by IRNA, quoting the Ministry of Energy news portal (PAVAN), based on an announcement by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the development trend of renewable power plants in the country continues uninterrupted, and it is expected that with the commissioning of new projects, installed capacity will soon reach 5,000 megawatts—a fact that indicates the stability of development programs in this sector even under wartime conditions.

The report further states, referring to the continuation of the construction and connection of renewable power plants to the national grid, that executive operations in this sector did not stop even in the final days of last year, concurrent with attacks on some regions of the country, and that construction and commissioning of approximately 1,200 megawatts of renewable power plants have been carried out nationwide with the presence of the Minister of Energy.

NDF participation in construction of 15,000MW of solar and wind power plants

The National Development Fund (NDF), in order to support the development of renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, has announced investment in the construction of 15,000 megawatts of solar and wind power plants.

According to the Public Relations Department of the National Development Fund, the Fund has detailed the latest status of two national projects: "Construction of 7,000 megawatts of solar power plants" and "Construction of 8,000 megawatts of solar and wind power plants."

Based on this report, for the 7,000-megawatt project (solar power plants), the total approved investment volume is estimated at $2.3 billion. The National Development Fund has so far paid $1 billion of its share to SATBA. Additionally, $461 million of another project has been introduced to broker banks for concluding civil partnership contracts and deducting from SATBA's obligations and transferring to the private sector. Thus, of the Fund's total share in this project, $840 million remains awaiting allocation and subsequent steps.

Accordingly, permits for the construction of 24,551 megawatts have so far been issued by SATBA. Of this amount, after undergoing technical, financial, and legal assessment processes, 3,278 megawatts of this capacity, with an investment volume of $1.3 billion, have been introduced to the Central Bank and broker banks. Furthermore, from this amount, the National Development Fund's participation share will be $900 million.

These measures are part of the government's strategy to deal with electricity imbalances and reduce dependence on fossil fuels in thermal power plants.

With the finalization of contracts introduced to broker banks and the entry of this capacity into the national grid, Iran will take a major step towards these goals.

In this regard, Mehdi Ghazanfari, Chairman of the Board of the National Development Fund, stated: "We are all Iranians and revolutionaries, and deeper and more aware than before, with national unity under the raised flag of our dear Iran and following our Supreme Leader, we will triumph over the aggressor criminals, hoping in the One Lord."

He added: "With the knowledge and energy of the youth and the experience and wisdom of the veterans, together, we will build a more developed country—God has promised that His hand is with the community, and indeed, after every difficulty comes ease. All our arenas—the battlefield, the city arena, and the negotiation arena—are side by side under one flag and under one leadership. We are all united and responsible towards our country. To achieve a victorious, proud, and progressive Iran, we all join hands together."

MA