Nearly 16.7m tons of commodities transited via Iran’s roads in a year

TEHRAN- The head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization announced the transit of 16,696,751 tons of goods through Iran's land borders in the year 1404 (starting March 2025).

According to IRNA reporting from the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, Reza Akbari said: This volume of road transit of goods through Iran's territory was carried out with 742,362 trips by the international transport fleet.

He stated: During the past year, 13,564,546 tons of goods were exported from the country with 562,974 trips by the cargo transport fleet, and 2,490,968 tons of goods were imported with 112,968 trips by the cargo transport fleet.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development stated: Cargo transport operations on the country's road network are being carried out with the activity of 3,078 companies in the field of international cargo transport.

Akbari emphasized: Furthermore, passenger transportation through the country's land borders is being carried out with the activity of 68 companies and branches in the international passenger transport sector.

He noted: With the efforts and activity of 63,000 skilled and professional drivers and the use of 51,000 vehicles in the public transport fleet, the transportation of goods and passengers on international routes is being carried out without interruption.

According to the head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, 28 border terminals are currently active in 12 provinces of the country, and operations for exchanging goods and transporting passengers between the Islamic Republic of Iran and neighboring countries are underway.

EF/MA