‘It is an honor for me to be the mother of Makan Nasiri’

TEHRAN – The mother of Makan Nasiri, a 7-year-old student who was martyred on February 28 by a US missile attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, says it is an honor that she is the mother of Makan.

The US Tomahawk missiles left nothing of his small, fragile body, but a wrinkled blue sweater and a pair of cream-colored sneakers.

The deadly strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh school on the first day of the imposed war is known as the most heinous massacre of innocent children in the world, killing at least 168 school children, mainly girls aged between 7 and 12. Large parts of the school building were destroyed while classes were underway.

Most children’s bodies, with some being torn into pieces, were recovered and buried, all except for that of Makan.

On Sunday, Makan's parents were pilgrims to the holy shrine of Imam Reza in the city of Mashhad. The last time they had been to Mashhad with Makan was in June of last year, and this was the first trip without Makan. Everywhere in the shrine, the memory of that last trip and Makan's tour of the holy shrine evoked fond memories for them.

The father was holding the shoe that was the only remnant of Makan's body, and one could still see the astonishment and wonderment alongside endless sadness on his face. The mother, trying to appear calmer, said that she was proud to be the "mother of a martyr."

