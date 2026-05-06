Iran accuses West of ‘economic terrorism’

TEHRAN—A senior Iranian human rights official has sharply criticized Western governments, accusing them of waging “economic terrorism” against Iran.

In an interview addressing the wave of unrest that began on December 25, 2025, in Tehran, the secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Nasser Seraj, portrayed the disturbances not as organic protests but as part of a broader “destabilization project” supported from abroad.

According to Seraj, Western sanctions—particularly efforts to reimpose them—have had consequences that extend far beyond economic hardship. He argued that such measures amount to collective punishment, disproportionately affecting ordinary citizens by restricting access to essential goods, including medicine and medical equipment. Framing the issue in legal terms, he said these actions violate internationally recognized rights, including the right to life, health, and security.

Seraj further stated that the economic strain imposed by sanctions was deliberately designed to fuel public dissatisfaction, creating conditions that could later be leveraged to incite unrest. He added that some Western actors then characterize the resulting turmoil as legitimate protest movements, thereby advancing political objectives under the guise of supporting civil rights.

Iranian officials have also pointed to evidence of foreign involvement in the unrest in December, including weapons being supplied to armed groups. Seraj noted that such actions, if substantiated, would constitute interference in Iran’s internal affairs and potentially rise to the level of crimes under international law.

The official was particularly critical of “double standards” in Western human rights discourse. He suggested that if Western governments were genuinely committed to human rights, they would focus more attention on issues such as civilian casualties in Gaza or conditions in detention facilities like Guantanamo Bay.

Iranian authorities say that the unrest resulted in more than 3,000 deaths, including civilians, security personnel, and public service workers, and involved attacks on banks, telecommunications centers, and energy infrastructure. Western media coverage describing the events as economic protests, Seraj argued, 'overlooks organized violence against the state.'