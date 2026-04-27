Israel’s multi-front collapse exposes a regime weaker and more desperate than ever before

TEHRAN — As we hit the two-month milestone of the unprovoked campaign of aggression launched on February 28, the bravado surrounding the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has evaporated. What remains on Israel’s side is the sight of a militarily exhausted and overstretched aggressor that has taken a beating on every front.

What Tel Aviv and Washington pitched as a swift game-changer, toppling Tehran’s government, gutting its missile and nuclear program, and destroying the Axis of Resistance, ended up a costly flop that left Israel more exposed, exhausted, and alone than before the first bomb dropped.

Strategic fantasies go up in smoke

The war roared into Iran with promises of total dominance. Yet the scorecard is brutal: no change of government, just a defiant Tehran; with the Western media reports admitting most of Iran’s arsenal has been untouched; and Resistance groups in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen not broken, but battle-hardened.

Iran and its allies synced up, hitting back in waves that kept Israel scrambling. The war has galvanized and unified the very forces it was designed to bury.

Israeli brass let it slip when they switched talk from big wins to vague “completion phases” and hitting “economic targets” such as Iran’s civilian industries.

Another gut-punch is the mathematical trap Israel cannot escape. While an Iranian Shahed-136 drone costs around $30,000, neutralizing it requires a $3.5 million Arrow-3 or a $1 million David’s Sling interceptor.

The crisis is compounded by a manufacturing lag; U.S. and Israeli munitions rely on fragile, high-tech supply chains that can only churn out dozens while Iran’s underground cities are pumping out thousands. Rationed thin by previous fighting, Israel’s once-vaunted defense shield is now physically exhausted and economically unsustainable.

While Iran’s subterranean factories work around the clock to replenish their arsenals and keep their strike readiness at a fever pitch, Tel Aviv’s grandest strategic ambitions have turned to dust.

The north flips to hell

Look north, and the shift hits home hardest. Pre-war, Israel operated as if it owned southern Lebanon and Hezbollah existed in name only: repeated ceasefire violations, daily flyovers, and raids.

The 2024 truce meant little to them. After the war, Iran and its allies presented a unified front, with Hezbollah surprising observers worldwide by demonstrating renewed military capabilities. Iran then insisted that any ceasefire arrangement with the U.S. must include Lebanon, despite ongoing attempts in Washington and the Lebanese government to claim credit for so-called diplomatic progress.

Now, as expected, the weeks since the ceasefire have seen thousands of reported Israeli breaches: airstrikes killing civilians, troops still dug into Lebanese soil. This time, however, Hezbollah’s reaction has shifted to swift and precise responses: drones, mortars, and rockets marking each violation, and operations targeting Israeli forces inside the very “buffer zones” they continue to hold.

Result: tens of thousands of Israelis from Metula and spots like it have been stuck in limbo. The old psychopathic “mow the grass” routine has become counterproductive. From being confident about achieving the forcible disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel has instead landed itself mired in a grueling quagmire.

Cracks tearing the society apart

The home front is a powder keg. The military is 12,000 troops short, and with only 50-60% of reservists showing up, commanders are calling it the worst manpower crunch ever.

With mandatory service stretched to a grueling nine weeks, the social contract is snapping. Haredi neighborhoods are erupting in protest against the draft, with rabbis declaring it the end of religious life, while secular citizens vent their fury at the inequity. Meanwhile, the streets of Tel Aviv are choked with protesters demanding an end to Netanyahu’s long rule.

Netanyahu’s delusional Hail Mary, the plan to defeat Iran, ditch his trials, and rule forever, has backfired spectacularly. With the Bennett-Lapid “BeYachad” team launching, current polls show Netanyahu's crew begging for crumbs ahead of the October elections. His coalition is now wobbling on the edge of ultra-Orthodox knives as war weariness infects every level of society.

The pariah

The cracks in Washington’s ironclad support have widened into a chasm. Recent polling from Pew indicates that 60 percent of Americans now view Israel unfavorably, a figure that climbs to 70 percent among the under-50 demographic.

Perhaps most startling for the regime is that 57 percent of young Republicans now label the relationship a strategic burden. This shift is already bleeding into policy, with Congress trimming Iron Dome appropriations and Senator Sanders moving a significant bloc of Democrats to halt arms shipments.

Meanwhile, the Abraham Accords have been exposed as hollow carcasses of a failed era. Regional actors have observed that the closer a country moves toward Israel, the more it invites instability and strategic vulnerability. By hosting Israeli troops and hardware, states such as the UAE have painted a bullseye on their own critical infrastructure.

The recent recognition of Somaliland, a desperate bid for a fringe ally, has only isolated Tel Aviv further, drawing sharp rebukes from the African Union and Egypt alike.

With European nations such as Spain and Italy axing defense pacts and Turkey pursuing legal indictments, the global identity of the regime has shifted from “ally” to “pariah.”