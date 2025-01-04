Israel’s dream of renewed occupation

TEHRAN- Israel is seeking to prolong the occupation of southern Lebanon in violation of a ceasefire deal with the Hezbollah resistance movement that took effect on November 27, 2024.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority has reported that the Israeli army has decided to stay in the Mediterranean country beyond the 60-day withdrawal period specified in the truce agreement.

The broadcaster said the regime of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to send a message to the United States that it will not withdraw military troops from southern Lebanon.

Israel has consistently violated the US and France-backed ceasefire agreement deal and carried out military operations in Lebanon.

Its troops have also pushed deeper into Lebanese territory. They have fired at Lebanese residents killing more than 30 people.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the establishment of a ceasefire monitoring committee to pressure Israel to respect the terms of the ceasefire, but to no avail.

The Netanyahu regime is backing out of the accord and is telling tall stories to justify its presence in Lebanon.

Israel claims that the Lebanese army is not adhering to the terms of the ceasefire deal, by deploying too slowly to areas in southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli broadcaster. It also accuses Hezbollah of trying to reorganize.

Israel is supposed to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within 60 days of November 27. They should be replaced by UNIFIL troops, followed by the Lebanese army.

Hezbollah should also move its military infrastructure north of the Litani River.

Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, Hezbollah has not fired missiles towards Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging cross-border fire on October 8, 2023. That was a day after Israel launched war on Gaza. The Lebanese resistance movement struck Israel's strategic and military sites with drones and missiles to express solidarity with Palestinians in the enclave.

On September 23, 2024, Israel launched a massive bombing campaign in Lebanon and a week later sent its troops into southern Lebanon. The Israeli army has killed about 4,000 people in Lebanon since October 2023.

Israel signed the ceasefire deal with Hezbollah due to its failure to accomplish its military objectives.

Currently, there is no mechanism to enforce the truce. Reports indicate that the sole assurances for implementation stem from US commitments that Israel would comply.

Washington is Tel Aviv’s main ally which has provided the Netanyahu regime with unwavering military support since the start of the Gaza war.

American media reports have acknowledged that US bombs have been used in the Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza.

It is as clear as day that the US will support Israel if it keeps its troops in Lebanon. American politicians will undoubtedly spin a yarn to rationalize Israel’s malicious falsehoods.

Netanyahu’s far-right allies have already called for reoccupation of southern Lebanon.

“There is no way to restore security to the residents of the north without a war that will destroy Hezbollah, that will reoccupy southern Lebanon,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in July.

For now, it is evident that expansionism and occupation are part and parcel of Israel’s policy.



