Gaza ceasefire strengthens Resistance's will: Iranian Arm

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army has hailed the recent ceasefire in Gaza as a monumental triumph for the Resistance, asserting that "This great victory has strengthened the will of the Resistance and doubled the hope for the complete liberation of Palestine from the yoke of the Zionist enemy."

The Army’s statement on Saturday extolled the indomitable spirit and courage of Gaza's people, lauding their ability to withstand the brutalities of invasion, crime, and displacement.

"In this historic moment, when the victory of the Resistance has been realized with the ceasefire in Gaza, a grand epic has been crafted by a heroic nation," it continued.

Reflecting on the people’s 15-month steadfastness against relentless Israeli aggression, the Army noted, "The will and endurance of the brave people of Gaza have borne fruit, registering a clear victory for this gallant nation in the ancient land of Palestine."

The statement further underscored that the patience and perseverance of the Gazan people have demonstrated that no power can shake their resolute determination to achieve their legitimate rights.

The Iranian Army affirmed, "Undoubtedly, the Resistance in Gaza marks a turning point in the history of the struggle against Zionism and for the liberation of Palestine, inspiring hope for future generations in that land and motivating all free nations worldwide."

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, recently declared the fruition of ceasefire efforts, indicating that both Palestinian and Israeli parties have consented to the ceasefire in Gaza.

Since the success of Hamas's Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, a retaliatory measure against years of blockade and subjugation by the Israeli regime, Gaza has been subjected to relentless and brutal Israeli aggression.

Throughout a harrowing 15-month period, Israeli forces have wrought widespread devastation in Gaza, destroying homes, medical facilities, educational institutions, and places of worship.

The regime's ruthless campaign has resulted in the loss of over 46,000 Palestinian lives and inflicted injuries on more than 110,000 individuals.

Since October 2023, the Resistance Axis—which includes Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansarullah in Yemen, and various Resistance factions in Iraq—has actively engaged in anti-Israel operations in support of Gaza.