'Victory assured,' Tehran's military leaders hail Palestinian Resistance, assert Iran's strength

TEHRAN – Iran's prominent military leaders has celebrated the recent victories of the Palestinian Resistance, describing them as a clear and strategic triumph against the Israeli regime's aggression in Gaza.

These statements were delivered during interviews after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, convened with Iranian officials and ambassadors from Islamic nations in Tehran on Tuesday.

Palestinian Resistance secures ‘strategic, ultimate’ victory: Army Chief

Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi lauded the steadfastness of the Resistance front against the Israeli regime’s aggression in Gaza.

He emphasized that this demonstrated the effectiveness of Resistance in achieving strategic and ultimate victories.

“The Palestinian Resistance and the Resistance Front stood by their ideals until they achieved their goals,” Mousavi said.

He noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to achieve his declared objectives in Gaza, while members of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas returned home with victory and pride.

“This shows that Resistance and reliance on God will ultimately prevail against any power,” the senior commander stressed.

Mousavi also commented on the perception of certain "short-sighted" individuals who mistake a technical or tactical victory for a strategic one.

He highlighted that true strategic victory, pride, and ultimate triumph come through steadfast Resistance. This, he said, was the greatest message of the Resistance.

‘Illusion of a weakened Iran disproved,’ IRGC Aerospace Chief

The IRGC Aerospace Commander General Amir Ali Hajizadeh addressed attempts by enemies to distort realities.

Criticizing those, both inside and outside Iran, who have been deceived into believing that Iran has weakened, he stated that recent events have made the truth clear to everyone.

He praised the Palestinian nation and its supporters for their united display of Resistance, saying, “It proved that perseverance, fortitude, and genuine Resistance result in victory.”

The world has acknowledged that Palestine has emerged victorious, while the Israelis have failed to achieve their objectives, the commander added.

Victory is certain: Navy Chief

Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, declared that the dignity and honor of the Israeli regime’s forces were shattered more than ever, as they entered the Gaza war with all their might and were defeated by the Resistance front.

In response to a question about the lessons of the Resistance's victories in Gaza and Lebanon for Iran and the Islamic world, Irani stated, "The actions of the Palestinian people secured the Resistance's total triumph.

He emphasized that despite the Palestinians' limited resources in their struggle against the occupying regime, they once again emerged victorious.

Irani highlighted the importance of not succumbing to self-defeat in any situation and moving forward under the banner of leadership, with the certainty that victory belongs to Muslims and believers, as promised by God in the Holy Quran.

Continuing the path of Islam, Revolution essential for victory: VP

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref also gave an interview praising the Palestinian Resistance, emphasizing that it embodies qualities such as patience, courage, perseverance, and hope, inherent in Islamic culture.

"These qualities were evident in the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in February 1979," Aref added.

He noted that many Western analysts doubted that the Iranian revolution could triumph over arrogant powers after approximately 15 years of struggle.

Aref explained that the weight of the bombs dropped on Gaza would equate to several kilograms or even hundreds of kilograms per martyr and wounded person.

“The world witnessed the people's return to northern Gaza, sending a powerful message to the forces of arrogance,” he stated.

Aref also stressed the importance of continuing the path of the revolution and Islam, which serves as the main strategy of our revolution until complete victory is achieved.

Israeli regime has become powerless: AEOI Chief

Additionally, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated that the Israeli regime, despite vast expenditures on weapons, bombs, and military equipment, was defeated, leading to the collapse and ineffectiveness of its entire system.

He asserted "Truth always prevails, even if its manifestations are not immediately visible."

Eslami described Resistance as a culture rooted in the Quran and the steadfastness of people worldwide.

He noted that the people of Gaza are returning to the ruins, signifying their attachment to the land.

“They defended their soil, culture, faith, history, and civilization with their heroic presence. These magnificent displays of victory once again proved that blood triumphs over the sword,” the official noted.

Eslami concluded, "Despite spending vast amounts of money on weapons, bombs, and military equipment, the Zionist regime was defeated, and its entire system has become ineffective."