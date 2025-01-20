The implications of defeat in the end of the war on Gaza

LONDON - Trump hastened to announce the end of the Gaza war before its official declaration, claiming it is an achievement. This proves it was a burden and undesirable, with its conclusion viewed as an accomplishment. Trump sought to end the war and distance himself from it before assuming office to avoid being associated with it or continuing to support it. The Gaza war became a burden and a source of shame for its supporters.

Evil wars invite celebrations over their end. They are embarrassing and blameworthy for those who wage them. All battles tied to the Israeli occupation entity follow this pattern: a desire to quickly complete the task. Such wars are justified endlessly, adorned to appear righteous. Just wars, however, are a source of pride for their initiators. No matter how long they last, steadfastness in a just cause is itself a victory.

The Gaza war has been a moral burden on its proponents. The relentless efforts by America to provide justifications and support to the Israeli occupation entity with the hostage situation is an apologetic logic for something shameful. America has acknowledged its failure to achieve its goals.

Furthermore, the grimness, shame, failure, and lowered heads of those in the Israeli occupation entity who supported the agreement, despite attempts to justify it by claiming several goals were achieved is evident for all to see. At the same time, those within the Israeli occupation entity who opposed the deal described it as disgraceful. The meaning of military victory for the entity would have been for it to achieve its objectives without needing a deal, or what they call "complete victory". The deals in Lebanon and Gaza signify the resistance's victory that was not defeated, did not surrender and forced an agreement.

The announcement by Khalil Al-Hayya, the unofficial leader of the Palestinian resistance, symbolizes the victory of the Axis of Resistance. The details of the deal are unimportant, as the resistance’s further development does not seek permission from anyone. Historical and contemporary experiences prove that the resistance is stronger than its enemy’s ability to dismantle it, despite its modern attempts.

Preparation and readiness are ongoing across all fronts of the resistance. The moral impact of the resistance’s victory will take on a new dimension, like a snowball growing in the environment of resistance, the region and the world. The resistance will grow and expand. Thousands from the resistance’s environment are ready to join if mobilized effectively.

Governments linked to the West will slow down normalization efforts. The West will take account of the war's results and its inability to dismantle the resistance when shaping policies. This represents a failure for the occupation entity and the West after a long timeframe of over a year.

The resistance in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen remains strong and renewed in terms of manpower, equipment, infrastructure, and combat expertise. Even if the Israeli occupation entity’s aggressions continue, it will not change anything. The moral spirit outweighs material preparation in evaluating the battle’s results. It is this moral spirit that enables the resistance to persevere, innovate, and triumph—and this is what happened.