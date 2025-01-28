'Alive and thriving,' Iran parliament speaker celebrates resilience of Resistance in Gaza

TEHRAN – Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, asserted the unwavering strength of the Palestinian Resistance in a speech on Monday.

He emphasized that "Hamas is alive and thriving," affirming the movement's robust willpower.

Qalibaf highlighted "the cognitive warfare waged by the Zionist enemies globally," which aims to propagate a narrative of defeat for Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance.

"The Resistance continues with even more robust resolve, humiliating the enemy," he stated.

He further noted that the prolonged stand against "the genocidal actions of the apartheid Israeli regime" would lead to the complete withdrawal of the regime's forces from the Gaza Strip and the return of refugees to their homes.

Qalibaf underscored the importance of unity between the people of Gaza and the Resistance in thwarting schemes aimed at eradicating the Palestinian population and forcing their mass displacement.

"The occupiers might be able to destroy homes, schools, and hospitals with U.S. made bombs," he said, "but they will never break the will of the nations or extinguish the flame of resistance in the hearts of the Palestinian people."

Qalibaf concluded by paying tribute to fallen leaders and fighters, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, among others who sacrificed their lives in the sacred battle against "the vilest enemy of humanity."

In a landmark event on Monday, tens of thousands of Palestinians began their journey back to northern Gaza, ending 15 months of enforced displacement.

The development followed a ceasefire agreement that enabled the exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian hostages.

For several days, families had gathered on streets and beaches, surrounded by their possessions—mattresses and water tanks—anxiously waiting for the Netzarim checkpoint to open as per the new accord.

Countless Gazans, as well as other Palestinian voices, celebrated this return as a historic milestone.