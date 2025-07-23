Tehran will defend its rights under UN Charter and non-proliferation regime: FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s determination to safeguard its national interests and sovereign rights within the framework of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, on Tuesday.

During the call, Araghchi strongly condemned the Israeli-American military aggression against Iran, especially as it occurred amid ongoing diplomatic processes.

He urged all governments to denounce such blatant violations of international norms.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, for his part, underlined the importance of diplomacy and stressed that the use of force must be avoided in resolving international disputes.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise and unprovoked military assault on Iran, assassinating several senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. More than a week later, the United States escalated the conflict by targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities—an act Tehran has condemned as a grave breach of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In Israel's unprovoked and illegal war on Iran that lasted for 12 days, at least 1,060 Iranians, including women and children, were killed.