Gaza ceasefire: Israel finally gives in to resistance

TEHRAN- Israel’s military failures have come to the forefront after reaching a ceasefire with Hamas that aims to end the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Israel was compelled to accept the truce agreement due to its inability to achieve its military objectives.

Reports say the ceasefire will be implemented in three phases and will pave the way for the release of Israeli captives. Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The deal is expected to result in the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Israel launched war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, shortly after Hamas carried out a surprise military operation in southern Israel dubbed the Al-Aqsa Storm. More than 1,100 people were killed and about 250 others were taken captive during the Hamas operation.

Nearly 100 of those captives still remain inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to have died. Palestinians say they have lost their lives due to Israeli strikes against the enclave.

Since the start of the war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had repeatedly promised to continue fighting until “destroying” Hamas by achieving “total victory” over the resistance movement and returning all captives.

Former war minister Yoav Gallant, who was given the axe by Netanyahu, had already poured cold water on Netanyahu’s dream of defeating Hamas.

Gallant told the Knesset members in August 2024 that Netanyahu’s “total victory” slogan is “nonsense” and “gibberish”.

In June last year, the Israeli military spokesman also challenged Netanyahu’s war aim.

“The idea that it is possible to destroy Hamas, to make Hamas vanish — that is throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told Israeli media

He added, “Hamas is an idea, deeply rooted in the hearts of the residents of Gaza.”

In addition, the Israeli military’s intelligence and the US intelligence community downplayed Netanyahu’s claim regarding the elimination of the Hamas resistance movement.

About 15 months after launching the Gaza onslaught, Netanyahu had to bite the bullet as his war dreams were shattered.

More than 800 Israeli troops have been killed since October 7, 2023. Hamas also put up resistance against the Israeli army on the battlefield despite the regime’s brutal strikes in Gaza.

Fragile fortress: Le Monde wrote in October 2023 that the Israeli army's defenses “collapsed like a house of cards” after Hamas conducted the Al-Aqsa Storm. The narrative has now materialized, highlighting the reality that Israel is as fragile as a spider's web. Amid Israel’s lack of achievements, the regime prolonged the war in a desperate attempt to create the impression that it had made gains.

The Israeli army has killed more than 46,600 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17,000 children in the 15-month war, which could be regarded as the regime’s sole achievement!

The administration of US President Joe Biden provided the Israeli army with unwavering military support during the Gaza war. It stands accused of complicity in the genocide in the enclave.

The United States has spent a record $17.9 billion on military assistance to Israel since the start of the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, according to a report for Brown University’s Costs of War project, released in October last year.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration informed Congress about a planned arms sale to Israel valued at $8 billion.

The Biden administration also vetoed several resolutions at the UN Security Council that were aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel’s barbaric war on Gaza has deepened the regime’s isolation and that of its main supporter, the United States.

The Israeli premier is a wanted criminal whose arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Israeli army’s military setbacks in Gaza also widened domestic divisions. Protests against Netanyahu’s failure to meet his war goals became a regular occurrence in cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem (al-Quds).

For now, the ceasefire has clearly demonstrated Israel’s vulnerability.

After Hamas conducted the Al-Aqsa Storm, Western media acknowledged that the operation exposed the Israeli military’s fiasco.

Le Monde wrote in October 2023 that the Israeli army's defenses “collapsed like a house of cards” in the face of the Hamas attack.

These narratives have now materialized, highlighting the reality that Israel is as fragile as a spider's web.

The United States along with Egypt and Qatar mediated ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and incoming President-elect Donald Trump decided to end the Gaza war because they woke up to the fact that the regime will fail to secure the release of captives through military means and defeat Hamas.

Presently, they want to ensure Israel’s survival which hangs in the balance over its military failures.