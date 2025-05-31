Hamas shows restraint

TEHRAN- The recent response by Hamas to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Gaza marks a significant yet cautious development in a protracted and devastating conflict.

According to the latest reports, Hamas has replied to the American initiative calling for a 60-day pause in hostilities, the release of approximately 33 Israeli hostages, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

However, this response should not be misconstrued as full acceptance. Hamas remains skeptical and is carefully weighing the offer, insisting on a comprehensive ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip as non-negotiable conditions.

Hamas’s stance shows rare pragmatism amid ongoing violence but highlights deep mistrust of the Israeli side. While Hamas is willing to engage with the ceasefire proposal, Israel, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, accepts it only with conditions Hamas rejects, especially disarmament.

Netanyahu’s reluctance to end the war is tied to his political survival, as ending the conflict could weaken his power. Thus, prolonging the war serves both domestic political interests and his vicious goals.

Meanwhile, the United States, despite its professed role as a mediator, continues to demonstrate a clear bias toward Israel. Although Washington possesses the political and military leverage to end the devastating conflict and alleviate the immense suffering of Gaza’s civilian population, it consistently gives priority to Israel’s evil demands.

The U.S. proposal, while framed as a peace initiative, effectively supports Israel’s conditions without adequately addressing the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

The U.S., as the supposed initiator of peace talks, continues to act as an unquestioning ally of Israel, facilitating policies that allow for the continuation of occupation and suffering in Gaza.

The world looks on as Gaza suffers ceaselessly. Hoping for a resolution may be unrealistic given the current political situation.