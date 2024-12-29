Israel spinning a tale to justify its occupation of southern Lebanon 

TEHRAN- Israel appears to be making a cock-and-bull story to prolong its occupation of southern Lebanon.

Israeli media has revealed that the regime is considering the option of keeping its forces in southern Lebanon following the conclusion of a two-month ceasefire agreement reached with Hezbollah in late November.

According to Israel Hayom, senior political and military officials have engaged in multiple discussions in recent days concerning the possibility of an extension.

Israeli officials have cited an alleged slow deployment by the Lebanese army in the south, and the “abundance of Hezbollah’s weapons and infrastructure that are still exposed in the field”.

Israel and Lebanon began trading cross-border fire on October 8, 2023. That was a day after Israel initiated its genocidal war on Gaza. The Lebanese resistance movement struck Israel's strategic and military sites with drones and missiles in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the enclave.

On September 23 this year, Israel launched a massive bombing campaign in Lebanon and a week later sent its troops into southern Lebanon. The Israeli army has killed about 4,000 people in Lebanon since October last year. But in the wake of Israel’s failure to achieve its military goals, it had to sign a ceasefire with Hezbollah on November 27.

Based on the agreement, which would take 60 days, Israeli troops should withdraw from southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah pull back north of the Litani River, ending its presence in the south. The Lebanese army would deploy to the south to monitor the ceasefire.

Reports say Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement, that was brokered by the United States and France, more than 300 times since it went into effect.

Hezbollah has said Israeli breaches of the ceasefire include deadly airstrikes across Lebanon, shooting at civilians in the south, and flying drones and jets in Lebanese airspace, including over Beirut.

The Lebanese army has consistently denounced the Israeli military for deadly assaults in southern Lebanon, citing ongoing breaches of the ceasefire.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli strikes continued on southern Lebanese towns and villages on Saturday night, in violation of the truce.

It noted that the attacks included “violent bombing operation” on areas between the towns of Markaba and Rab Thalathine in the Marjayoun district. Citing the Lebanese army, the NNA further said Israeli forces also invaded Qantara and Taybeh and burned a number of homes there.

Israel is not only seeking to maintain its occupation of Lebanon but is also attempting to extend its control over the Gaza Strip. Additionally, in Syria, the regime continues to occupy regions beyond the Golan Heights.

The occupation of additional lands in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria is in line with Israel’s dreams of establishing a “Greater Israel”.

According to proponents of "Greater Israel", the sinister scheme refers to the notion of extending Israel's occupation and sovereignty throughout the Middle East (West Asia).

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has already advocated for the creation of a “Jewish state” that would encompass all Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab territories.

He said in October this year that this “Jewish state” must extend into Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.



