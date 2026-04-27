Iranian horror-drama film “The Devil's Mirror” to compete in Italian festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian feature film “The Devil's Mirror” directed by Farid Valizadeh has entered the competition section of the Vespertilio Awards, which will be held in Rome, Italy, on May 23.

Produced by Fozhan Film, the horror-drama movie is the second full-length feature film by Valizadeh, Mehr reported.

The 87-minute movie is about young couples who are troubled by the Devil in the Mirror of Deeds.

The cast includes Sahar Vaseghi, Morteza Zarabi, Ghazaleh Nazar, Mohsen Sadeghinasab, Zahra Sadat Razavi, Alireza Shakiba, Golnaz Abbasi, Ali Yaghoubi, Elnaz Bateni, and Farid Valizadeh.

Farid Valizadeh, 46, is an Iranian film actor and director. He has been working with many famous Iranian directors such as: Rakhshan Banietemad and Bahman Farmanara.

The Vespertilio Awards is an Italian cinematic recognition of the horror, yellow, thriller, noir, science fiction, and dark fantasy panorama.

The event takes place in a single evening, during which different awards will be delivered in various categories.

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