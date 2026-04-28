‘Iran’s commercial ties to gain more weight in global structure after war’

TEHRAN- The commercial deputy of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization stated that after this war, countries will pay more attention to global trade-economic linkages, value chains, and international corridors, and it is predicted that Iran’s trade will also gain more weight in the design of global linkage structures.

According to IRNA, Seyed Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh said on Monday, noting that a major part of this war is an economic war: “The main objectives of this war have largely been economic, aimed at destroying national solidarity, and it has not succeeded. Now, the fields of economy, production, and trade are no longer merely economic issues—they have become political, security, and social issues as well. The focus remains on the economy, continuing through naval blockades and pressure on other countries to avoid trade relations with Iran.”

Ghannadzadeh added: “Around the world, many power blocs are formed around economic agreements that appear economic in nature, but in fact tie together their political and security interests so they can stand behind each other during tensions. In our own war, we saw that in countries where economic security was endangered—despite having no political ties with them—certain incidents were prevented due to economic interests.”

The trade official clarified: “This shows that after this war, we must take economic diplomacy with other countries more seriously and view it with a broader perspective that also includes political and social agreements.”

He continued: “In today’s world, countries can no longer produce or meet all their own needs. Trade exists to form global value chains, allowing nations to cover some of their needs through domestic production and the majority through trade. However, we are a country that, due to structural constraints and sanctions, has moved toward maximum internalization in all matters.”

Ghannadzadeh added: “Many countries that appear industrial have very low domestic production percentages; they have largely outsourced their production and meet their needs and regulate their economies through trade. Thus, dynamic trade may be even more important than production. Disruptions in trade balance and flow can be critical—especially for Persian Gulf countries—and can sometimes push nations toward collapse.”

The deputy of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization emphasized: “Today, trade is among the core strategies of many countries, to the extent that they are forced to give political or security concessions to other nations just to preserve their trade. Behind many political decisions lies trade—for example, the oil market’s reaction to political decisions in the recent war was very influential.”

Ghannadzadeh concluded: “Therefore, trade is highly influential in relations between countries, and after this war, the world has realized that its role must be taken seriously. After this, countries will pay more attention to global trade-economic linkages, value chains, and trade corridors. My prediction is that after this war, trade will certainly gain more weight in the design of the global structure.”

MA