Commander: US has no right to opine on Strait of Hormuz, Iran "is not Venezuela"

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian military commander has strongly rejected US interference in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that American officials have no right to express opinions about the strategic waterway.

Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, Deputy for Inspection of the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya, said: "The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are a region related to Iran and its neighboring countries, and the Americans have no right to opine about this region."

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the waterway, which has become a focal point of confrontation during the ongoing crisis and has significantly impacted global energy flows.

General Asadi warned that the enemy is attempting to impose its bullying dictates on the Strait of Hormuz, but asserted that this will not happen. He also described the bullying behavior of US statesmen as a source of shame for the American people, emphasizing that regional issues are "completely unrelated to the United States."

In a direct message to Washington, the Iranian commander accused the United States of seeking to exploit regional resources, particularly oil. “We clearly tell the Americans: this is not Venezuela, where you can plunder resources,” he said, emphasizing that Iran and its people would resist any such attempts.