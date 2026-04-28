TEHRAN- Prominent Iranian filmmaker Alireza Davoudnejad has released a statement addressed to world leaders, reflecting on the historical and spiritual significance of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

In the text, titled "To the Leaders of the World", Davoudnejad describes Iran's authority over the strategic waterway as a "sleeping lion" in the collective unconscious of the Iranian nation that has now awakened and "walks firmly across the Persian Gulf," ISNA reported on Monday.

The director emphasized that the path to this sovereignty was carved out by the courageous actions of commanders who navigated through minefields, the report added.

He noted that tens of millions of Iranians are following this path to achieve the fundamental goals of the 1979 Islamic Revolution—namely, the just distribution of power, the realization of justice, and the sovereignty of the majority's will over executive laws.

"Do not vainly seek to suppress a will that is rooted in millennia of history," Davoudnejad warned global powers. He characterized Iran as a symbol of "humanity’s revolution," standing in protest against a world order that revolves around oppression and the destruction of nature.

Concluding his message, the veteran filmmaker stated that Iran’s firm hand on the Strait of Hormuz signals the dawn of a new era aimed at restoring human dignity and returning mercy and compassion to all living beings.

The historical significance of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is deeply rooted in the very bedrock of Persian civilization, serving for millennia as a vital pulse for the Iranian plateau. From the expansive maritime reach of the Achaemenid Empire to the strategic expulsion of colonial Portuguese forces in the 17th century, this narrow gateway has never been merely a trade route; it has been the jugular vein of national integrity.

To the Iranian people, the Strait represents a legacy of guardianship—a geographic manifestation of the country’s enduring role as the bridge between East and West. It is a symbol of a nation that has historically refused to be bypassed or sidelined, ensuring that its ancestral waters remain a testament to Persian resilience and a shield against external encroachment.

Moreover, the Strait is perceived as a sacred threshold where the Iranian spirit of independence meets the vastness of the global stage. In the collective consciousness, these waters are not just a strategic chokepoint but a witness to the courage of those who have defended the nation’s dignity against overwhelming odds. For many, the Strait of Hormuz is a symbol of a deeper, metaphysical commitment to justice and human honor, representing a belief that true authority is derived from a spiritual connection to one's land and a righteous stance in a world that often prioritizes material power over human values.

SAB/