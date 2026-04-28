TEHRAN- In a cultural initiative titled "Hopes of Iran’s Tomorrow," a coalition of prominent Iranian publishers has made 4,000 e-books and audiobooks for children and young adults available free of charge, dedicated to the memory of the children of Minab.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between several leading publishing houses, including Elmi Farhangi, Daani, Avarsa, the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults- Kanoon, Ofoq, Nardeban, Qadiani, Comic City, and Tolooe Qoqnous—and the Taqcheh digital book platform, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

According to the organizers, this cultural movement is a humble endeavor to safeguard the right to read and to keep the flames of hope and imagination alive for all children across the Islamic Republic of Iran. The participating publishers stated that these books are intended to serve as companions in moments of solitude and as a bridge to a brighter world for the younger generation.

The initiative comes as a tribute to the innocent children of Minab, emphasizing that despite the hardships and tragedies of recent times, the nation remains committed to the intellectual and spiritual growth of its future builders. By removing financial barriers to high-quality literature, the campaign seeks to ensure that every Iranian child can access the transformative power of stories and knowledge.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

SAB/