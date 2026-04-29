ICRC president in Iran to discuss urgent humanitarian concerns

TEHRAN – Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is paying an official visit to Iran to discuss urgent humanitarian concerns.

During her visit, Spoljaric Egger is planning to hold meetings with senior government officials and the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to discuss the humanitarian consequences of the recent illegal war by the United States and Israel on Iran and the region, and to reaffirm the importance of international humanitarian law in protecting civilians and essential infrastructure during conflict.

The official is also scheduled to talk about practical arrangements to dispatch additional supplies to support the IRCS relief services, which are on the front line of providing life-saving aid amid conflicts.

The ICRC is expected to deliver more medical tools and medicine to the country in the near future.

The first humanitarian relief items from the ICRC included 171 tons of essential items such as blankets, water containers, kitchen sets, tarpaulin cloths, hygiene parcels, solar lamps, buckets, and mattresses that were delivered by five trucks, IRNA reported.

Moreover, 200 generators and 100 water pumps, purchased from the country’s market, were donated to the IRCS.

The two shipments will provide for the basic needs of 25,000 families.

The ICRC representative to Iran, Vincent Cassard, hoped the consignment would help alleviate part of the suffering and pain of the Iranian people caused by the destructive measures of the US and Israel during the war.

The ICRC hopes to send more medical and essential assistance in the coming weeks. The organization has also voiced readiness to boost cooperation with the IRCS in providing relief services and assistance to the people in need.

“We aim to extend support for the humanitarian efforts of the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Their committed response, particularly during difficult situations, is amazing. We are still committed to supporting their critical activities,” Cassard noted.



