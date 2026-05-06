American military hegemony begins to look increasingly hollow: analysis

TEHRAN – In a commentary published on May 3, Statecraft analyzed how Donald Trump’s war on Iran is exposing limits to American power.

The commentary came three days after Axios, quoting two U.S. officials and two other sources, reported that the U.S. and Iran are closing in on a one-page memo to end the war.

In its commentary, Statecraft also said the war on Iran suggested that “military primacy” by the U.S. “may no longer even be a viable one”.

It also reminded that the Iran war should serve as a wake-up call for countries that “largely depend on U.S. protection” for their security.

Senior political analysts have been warning that security cannot be “bought”.

For example, in September 2019, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the Saudis to set aside the “illusion” that they can buy security.

"They think that, in the same way, that they have so far bought everything with money and have managed to buy weapons, friendship and support, they can buy security with money as well," Zarif said.

The following is the text of the article by Statecraft:

The war in Ukraine shattered a core assumption about great-power dominance: that size and military strength are enough to impose one’s will. Ukraine showed otherwise. With the right strategy, geography and resolve, a weaker state can survive and blunt – and in key respects even defeat – a much larger and stronger adversary.

The war with Iran is exposing limits to American power. For decades, US grand strategy has rested on the belief that America’s unmatched military capabilities enabled it to uphold global stability and shape outcomes across entire regions.

After the failures in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the mess in Iran, many Americans have reached a stark conclusion: the cost of that primacy is no longer sustainable, and no longer serves their interests.

A strategy that depends on military dominance everywhere, at all times, inevitably means being at war somewhere, all the time.

America’s endless wars are not an accident, they are the product of this approach. And if there is one rare point of agreement in an increasingly divided country, it is this: Americans are tired of war.

Yet, despite a war-weary public, mounting economic strain and politicians who promise to end endless wars, inertia – and powerful economic interests tied to war – have mostly kept this approach intact.

The question now being asked is whether Trump’s debacle in Iran will finally break this pattern. Early signs suggest its repercussions may exceed even those of George W. Bush’s war of choice in Iraq.

The U.S. actually won the Iraq war in under three weeks. Its military dominance was never in doubt. But it lost the peace, failing to stabilize the country once the insurgency took hold.

In Iran, however, the U.S. hasn’t even won the military phase of the conflict, despite facing a far weaker conventional force.

Iran has leveraged geography and asymmetric tactics to blunt American power and inflict a strategic setback. Even more striking, early claims that U.S. air strikes had significantly degraded Iran’s drone and missile capabilities now appear overstated.

The lesson is clear: control of the skies does not guarantee control of outcomes, and without the will to deploy ground forces – and without the ability to translate airpower into decisive results – US military hegemony begins to look increasingly hollow.

Meanwhile, as some experts have pointed out, even though the Iraq war ultimately failed, it did achieve its immediate goal: overthrowing the regime of Saddam Hussein. In Iran, the opposite appears to have happened. Rather than toppling the ruling system, the war has likely strengthened it and reinforced formidable control, at a time when it was looking weakened by domestic protests.

Stephen Walt, a Harvard professor, notes that while the Iraq war destabilized the region, its global repercussions were relatively contained. It did not trigger an oil crisis, widespread food shortages or major supply chain disruptions. Iran, by contrast, has already sent energy markets into turmoil, driving oil and gas prices to record highs and triggering energy emergencies in multiple countries.

It may also have fundamentally reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Persian Gulf for years to come.

Military primacy for the U.S. was always a choice, not a necessity. The Iran war suggests it may no longer even be a viable one. A strategy built on escalation dominance falters when escalation itself becomes too risky to use. One that relies on decisive victories breaks down when enemies can consistently push for stalemates.

What emerges instead is arguably a different kind of global order: one not defined by dominance but by mutual denial. In this world, great powers cannot simply impose their will, and smaller states can resist them at tolerable costs. The result is not chaos, but constraint.

The most likely outcome of the current U.S.-Iran stand-off is neither a deal nor a return to active war, but a prolonged, uneasy equilibrium. That, too, is a sign of the times.

The Trump White House may walk away from negotiations, but it is unlikely to re-enter a full-scale war. Not because the U.S. lacks the capability, but because it lacks the strategic freedom to use it.

For countries that largely depend on U.S. protection, this should be a wake-up call.

This does not mean alliances will collapse, but it does mean they will change. Countries will hedge more, diversify their security relationships and place greater emphasis on regional balances of power rather than reliance on a single guarantor.

In that sense, Iran is not a rupture so much as a speeding up of a trend already well underway.

Iraq and Afghanistan exposed the limits of Western occupation and regime change. Ukraine exposed the vulnerability of large conventional forces. Iran now exposes the limits of military coercion itself.

Monica Toft, professor of international politics, argues that other smaller powers don’t need a vital waterway like the Strait of Hormuz to effectively constrain a superpower the way Iran has done. The shaping of terrain and geography – like in Ukraine – is sufficient. In short: Iran’s strategy is replicable elsewhere.

These conflicts, taken together, point to a more multipolar world – not because new great powers have risen but because existing ones can no longer dominate as they once did.

The danger for the U.S. is not irrelevance. It’s that it continues to pursue a strategy designed for a world that no longer exists. The same is true for countries, like the UK, that have largely chosen to rely on American military dominance. American hegemony promised control, but the Iran war revealed the limitations of American power.

In the gap between promise and reality lies the likely end of an era. The winners will ultimately be those who adjust.