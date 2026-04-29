Red cross societies express solidarity with Iran over martyred aid workers

TEHRAN – The red cross societies of Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and Norway, in separate letters to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, have expressed their solidarity and offered condolences over the martyrdom of four IRCS staff members, martyred during the US-Israeli aggression.

Hamidreza Jahanbakhsh, Somayeh Mir Abou Eshaq, Alireza Sohbatlou, and Abolfazl Dehnavi were the relief workers martyred during U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran while carrying out their duties.

The letters expressed deep concern over the killing of humanitarian and aid workers and attacks on civilian infrastructure, emphasizing the need to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian relief workers, facilities, and emblems, in compliance with international humanitarian law.

Rosario Maria Gianluca Valastro, president of the Italian Red Cross Society, condemned the attacks on humanitarian aid workers and highlighted the need to be committed to upholding fundamental humanitarian principles, including humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence.

The letter underlined respect for the Red Cross and Red Crescent emblems and the protection of humanitarian aid workers as a collective priority, noting that any attack against humanitarian workers is unacceptable, and a grave breach of international humanitarian law.

The Austrian Red Cross noted that the IRCS is on the front line of emergency responses. It is at the forefront of search and rescue operations, emergency medical responses, and many other vital services. The commitment and courage of IRCS in these difficult times reflect the shared humanitarian mission across the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The Norwegian Red Cross lauded the valuable relationship between the two national societies, highlighting that interacting and cooperating with the IRCS represents the two societies’ commitment to humanitarian actions and reciprocal support.

IRCS to act as regional rescue, relief training hub

Thanks to the high capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society and its remarkable achievements over the past years, particularly during the US-Israel war against the country, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has decided to choose the IRCS as the regional hub for rescue and relief training, the head of the IRCS has said.

This responsibility highlights global trust in the experiences, commitments, and capabilities of the IRCS, Mehr news agency quoted Kolivand as saying.

An IFRC delegation, led by Xaviar Castellanos Mosquera, the IFRC undersecretary-general for national society development and operations coordination, is paying a field visit to the civilian areas, such as residential units and medical centers like Gandi hospital that were targeted and devastated by the United States and Israeli regime during the imposed 40-day war. The delegation is accompanied by Kolivand.

Holding a meeting on April 21, the officials also discussed the devastating impacts of sanctions on rescue services and people’s health.

Condemning the inhumane measures of the aggressors, Mosquera highlighted the importance of legal action in international forums, and explicitly that would carry the Iranian nation’s voice for justice to the ears of the world.

The official also lauded the IRCS relief services and efforts, including quick responding to crises and deploying relief workers, attracting volunteers, providing public trainings, rehabilitation and social services, as well as distributing medicines and medical tools, effectively and precisely.

Recruiting rescuers that ride horses, establishing helal (crescent) houses, and expanding neighborhood-based services were among IRCS initiatives that, according to Mosquera, should be introduced as successful models to other national societies.

The IFRC has put the priority on showcasing the IRCS capabilities, specialized staff and professional volunteers to international societies.

Mosquera officially asked the IRCS to share its valuable experiences with other societies to help them enhance their global preparedness and operational capacity, which further underlines the role and inspiring position of the IRCS in the international arena.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society is our reliable global partner; the international societies should know that during the 40-day [US-Israeli imposed] war, more than 100,000 rescuers volunteered to provide relief services,” IRNA quoted Castellanos Mosquera as saying on April 19.



