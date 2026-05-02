Record for transporting essential goods from ports broken during Ramadan War

TEHRAN- The Minister of Transport and Urban Development announced that the record for transporting essential goods from ports during the Ramadan War has been broken compared to the 12-day war, with a 20% increase in the clearance and unloading of goods. She also expressed gratitude for the support of the President and the efforts of public transport drivers.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, following a message from Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the freight transport fleet drivers, stated: "As the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, I extend my deep gratitude to the esteemed President for his special attention and for issuing a message of appreciation to the honorable and proud drivers of the country, whom he referred to as the 'generals of the roads.'"

She added: "The drivers have shown how they have shouldered the backbone of logistics and transportation, moving essential and non-essential goods both within the country and in the areas of transit and international transport in the best possible way."

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development further stated: "We have not forgotten the problems in the transportation sector and the many challenges that our respected drivers face, and the entire effort of the 14th government has been to resolve some of these issues."

Sadegh noted: "Regardless of these problems, the drivers have excelled during peacetime, the 12-day war, and the Ramadan War against the criminal enemy, proving that their hearts beat for the people of their country."

Referring to the record being broken for the transport of essential goods from ports during the Ramadan War compared to the 12-day war, and the 20% increase in the clearance and unloading of goods, she said: "The burden of these efforts has been on the shoulders of our dear drivers who, thousands of kilometers away, for example, from Ardabil as their starting point, travel empty non-stop to load and transport from the southern ports, which shows how they stand by the people of their country."

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development specifically thanked and expressed gratitude to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all public transport drivers, saying: "May the breath of all steadfast workers be warm."

EF/MA