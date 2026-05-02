Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” shown, reviewed in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 2025 comedy-drama anthology film “Father Mother Sister Brother” written and directed by Jim Jarmusch was screened at the Art Garden Pavillion in Tehran on Saturday.

In this session of the “Film and Chat” program, which focuses on the screening and critique of the most significant films in cinema history, the new film by Jim Jarmusch was shown and reviewed by the movie critic Saeid Ghotbizadeh.

It follows three estranged family relationships in three different countries around the world, starring an ensemble cast that includes Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Sarah Greene, Indya Moore, and Luka Sabbat.

The film is carefully constructed in the form of a triptych. The three stories all concern the relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parent (or parents), and each other. Each of the three chapters takes place in the present, and each in a different country. “Father” is set in the Northeast US, “Mother” in Dublin, Ireland, and “Sister Brother” in Paris, France.

It is a series of character studies, quiet, observational, and non-judgmental – a comedy, but interwoven with threads of melancholy.

The film premiered in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival last August, where it won the Golden Lion.

James Robert Jarmusch, 73, is an American filmmaker and musician. He has been a major proponent of independent cinema since the 1980s, directing films such as “Stranger Than Paradise” (1984), “Down by Law” (1986), “Mystery Train” (1989), “Night on Earth” (1991), “Dead Man” (1995), “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” (1999), “Coffee and Cigarettes” (2003), “Broken Flowers” (2005), “Only Lovers Left Alive” (2013), and “Paterson” (2016).

As a musician, he has been part of the no wave band The Del-Byzanteens and in addition, composed music for some of his films. He has released four musical albums with Jozef van Wissem.

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