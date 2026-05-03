Iran not keen on Marco Octavio’s return

TEHRAN — Brazilian beach soccer coach Marco Octavio has previously expressed interest in working with Iran’s national team as a technical advisor, but the Iran Football Federation appears reluctant to cooperate with him.

Iran’s national beach soccer team won the championship at the 2026 Asian Beach Games under the guidance of Ali Naderi. Octavio, who previously served as the national team’s head coach, said in an interview with ISNA that he would like to join the setup.

“I will speak with my captain Ali Naderi and the Iran Football Federation. I would like to help Naderi as a technical advisor in the next World Cup project. It would be a dream to use my experience to help Iran win this world title,” Octavio said.

However, it seems the national team’s coaching staff is not keen on working with Octavio, believing that Iran already has capable and experienced coaches.